Incipio® Unveils Diverse, Reimagined Range of Slim Protective Cases for Apple iPhone 12 Lineup

Each case offers a trusted selection of feature-rich protection options that deliver multiple benefits that align with the needs of today's consumer. Inspired by cutting edge tech found in sports and automotive protection systems, Incipio's Impact Struts Technology features a distribution of micro-struts that compress and shear on impact to disperse force away from your device and provide up to 14 feet of drop protection. In addition, the cases feature 5G and wireless charging compatibility, exceptional scratch and discoloration defense, and on-trend designs. Additionally, the Incipio Grip, Slim, Duo and Stashback cases feature antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs and will not wear out or wash off.

"Today's mobile consumers share a number of common needs regardless of use case or demographic," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "The goal of our new protective case lineup is to ensure all common needs are met, while providing a broad range of form factors to address those with unique use cases and provide numerous personalization opportunities."

Incipio's essential styles combine effortless protection with clean, modern designs that allow consumers to personalize their phone case no matter their style.

Grip – Putting the Mobile into Mobile Protection (MSRP $39.99)

Grip combines best-in-class drop protection with raised multi-directional grips for a tactile, non-slip hold, while remaining slim. Features include:

Up to 14 feet of drop protection

Antimicrobial protection

Scratch and discoloration defenses

Raised-edge bezel that provides maximum protection against screen scratches and face drops on uneven surfaces

Available in Clear, Black, Midnight Blue, Clear/Party Pink, Clear/Classic Blue

Slim – Light in Your Hand, Heavy on Protection (MSRP $39.99)

Built to feel sleek in your hand without sacrificing drop protection, Slim's sleek form lives up to its name while delivering a feature-rich portfolio of benefits. Features include:

Up to 14 feet of drop protection

Antimicrobial protection

Scratch and discoloration defenses

Raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection

Available in Clear, Translucent Black, Translucent Midnight Blue, Translucent Lilac

Organicore – Even more Protection for the Planet and your Phone (MSRP $39.99)

100% compostable plant-based protection has been maximized. Now everyone can do their part to protect our environment and their phone. Features include:

Up to 8 feet of superior drop protection with added Impact Struts technology



Raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection



Available in Black, Natural, Eucalyptus

Stashback – Combine your Wallet and Phone Case for Utility and Protection (MSRP $39.99)

Stashback takes versatility one step further by introducing a secure, user-friendly design with an easily accessible front-facing slider that provides secure storage for your daily essentials. Effortlessly access both your texts and up to three cards or cash at the same time, without having to share either with your friends. Features include:

Up to 14 feet of drop protection (double the amount of previous Stashback models)



Antimicrobial protection



Scratch and discoloration defense



Raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection



Available in Black, Midnight Navy, Lilac

Duo – Minimalistic Design, Maximum Protection (MSRP $29.99)

The next evolutionary step in the dual-layer case category. The Duo delivers superior drop protection and advanced consumer benefits. Features include:

Up to 12 feet of drop protection

Antimicrobial protection

Scratch resistant coating

Raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection

Premium soft touch feel

Available in Clear, Black, Dark Blue/Classic Blue, Gray/Volt, Clementine/Gray, Candy Mint/Pink

Availability:

The Incipio iPhone 12 collection is now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide, verizonwireless.com and Incipio.com.

Incipio backs the phone cases above with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the case.

High-resolution product images of Incipio's case lineup can be found here.

Incipio is an Incipio Group Brand.

