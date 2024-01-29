Incisive Consultants CEO Chris Blackerby Named St. Louis Titan 100

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO of the healthcare tech firm Incisive Consultants, a 2024 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 129,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024, and have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO of Incisive Consultants
Chris Blackerby, Co-founder & CEO of Incisive Consultants

"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the St. Louis business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Blackerby mentions "I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Titan 100. I'd like to thank the Titan team for bringing light to such a fantastic group and to the St. Louis area. As a proud St. Louis native and Mizzou alum, this award holds a special place in my heart. This is a nod to the fantastic teamwork that propels us forward and the impact we are having on our community. Congrats to all the honorees on their, and here's to pushing the boundaries even further!"

Chris Blackerby will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved," says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.

*Incisive Consultants was founded in 2019 as a minority-owned Healthcare IT organization committed to culture, innovation, and value-based principles. Specializing in digitally transforming healthcare organizations with an emphasis on Electronic Health Record optimization and integration, Incisive holds a strong reputation for providing world-class EHR consulting services that leverage technology to improve patient care.

