Incite Analytics Appoints Rita Brasler As CEO

Appointment Signals Strategic Focus on Company Growth and Addresses Industry's Increasing Need for Data Analytics to Drive Smarter Business Decisions

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incite Analytics, the leader in innovative, data-driven digital solutions that help companies solve complex business problems, today announced that Rita Brasler has been appointed chief executive officer of the company. Brasler's appointment marks a strategic milestone for the company and a new focus on driving growth and product innovation to address the exponentially increasing amount of data being created by a wide variety of industries including automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare.

"From day one, Rita has demonstrated an 'ownership' mentality, identifying opportunities for improvement and providing solutions," said Matt Griffin, company founder and chair of the board of directors. "Not only does she have strong business acumen and instincts for establishing process and structure to help the company grow, but also a natural leadership ability that inspires confidence and excellence within her team and across the company. Rita's deep understanding of market dynamics combined with her phenomenal attitude and aptitude will catapult Incite Analytics to the next level as the need for high-impact business analytics reaches unprecedented levels."

Brasler joined Incite Analytics in August 2011 and has excelled in various roles including business and technical delivery, program management, operations management, and most recently as chief operating officer. Before joining Incite, Brasler spent more than 20 years driving technology innovation and organizational structure in well-known multinational companies, including Dominos and YUM! Brands.

"It's an exciting time at Incite – our clients continue to ask us for more leadership and innovation in the digital / analytics spaces, and we've invested heavily in preparing for our next phase of growth. I am honored to be stepping into the role of CEO at this time in our history," said Brasler. "The need for Incite's capabilities in the market is clearer than ever, and I am highly energized at the opportunity to lead our clients and team into our next chapter."

Brasler will be based in Louisville, KY, and Detroit, MI.

About Incite Analytics

Incite offers analytics solutions created with a unique methodology to help visionary leaders rapidly realize business value and reduce risk exposure. Their tailored solutions deliver intuitive visualizations with rich, actionable insights based on descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. They also address the human factors involved in transformative change to ensure corporate adoption and long-term success. Headquartered in Detroit, Incite has helped many household-name and Fortune 500 companies solve their business challenges and improve their own internal competency in both analytics and change management. Visit incite-analytics.com.

