Incite Creative Celebrates 20 Years with Launch of New Website to Help Businesses Recover from 'Rona'

FALLSTON, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses in every industry to adjust to a new normal rapidly. While this adversity has brought many companies to their knees, Incite Creative continues to defy the odds. The marketing strategy firm recently celebrated its 20th year in business. To honor the occasion, they launched a creative, forward-thinking new website.

Incite Creative Through the Years (1999-present) Incite Creative New Website Home Page

Known for employing an integrative approach that assesses every facet of a client's operations, Incite Creative has flourished for two decades. Despite volatile economic conditions and unpredictable market situations, Incite Creative's numerous successes include:

Numerous industry awards & accolades

More than 320 client engagements

Over 5,000 completed projects

$126,000 in average annual client savings

With humble beginnings in a one-bedroom Bolton Hill apartment in Baltimore, it wasn't long before the growing firm moved to a sleek industrial space in the Railway Express Building. Today, Incite Creative operates virtually, complementing the agile, responsive operating principles that have been its hallmark.

"'We've come a long way, baby!' as they say. And we're just getting started," says Dina Wasmer, the company's president, and CMO. "Businesses are relying on us more than ever to help them regain their footing in this uncertain time, and that's where we excel."

Incite Creative's new website reflects its overall methodology and brand personality. "We took into account the impacts of the pandemic on businesses in key sectors, such as hospitality, funeral homes, technology, education, construction, and professional services," says Ms. Wasmer. "Instead of just talking about ourselves, we provide helpful information and context to assist these industries in their recovery. To pivot successfully is going to require doing things differently, smarter, and more cost-effectively. By taking a holistic look at all aspects of their business and operations, marketing becomes far more effective."

Since its founding in 2000, Incite Creative has weathered several storms. From growing pains and acquisitions to 9-11 and the 2020 pandemic. However, the firm continues to prevail, providing marketing strategy and planning, creative direction, brand management, and reporting services to small and middle-market businesses. Its scalable outsourced CMO model makes senior-level marketing leadership accessible and affordable.

About Incite Creative, Inc.: Incite Creative is a marketing strategy and creative implementation firm that works in an outsourced capacity. In short, we become your company's chief marketing officer (CMO) and do so virtually and efficiently — saving you time and money. Since 1999 we've had the pleasure of building and boosting brands for a core set of industries. Our thoughtful process, experienced team, and vested interest in our client's success have positioned us as one of the Mid-Atlantic's most sought-after marketing partners for those looking to grow their brand awareness and bottom line. Stop paying for digital and traditional services you may not need. Our retainer, no mark-up model means our recommendations don't come with any catch or commission. The advice we provide align with what you need and what fits within your budget. For more information, contact us at 410-366-9479 or [email protected].

SOURCE Incite Creative, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.incitecreativeinc.com

