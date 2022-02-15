Incite Creative Celebrates 22 Years of Boosting Brands Large & Small

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From humble beginnings to today recognized as one of Maryland's premier boutique marketing advisory firms, Incite Creative celebrates 22 years in business.

Incite Creative started as a two-person company working out of a third-floor apartment in Baltimore City. In 2000, it began with just two clients, an interchangeable phone/fax line and a couple of teal iMac G3s. Today, the firm has advised over 325 clients, completed more than 5,000 campaigns, serves clients nationwide, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Incite Creative is a marketing advisory firm that works in an outsourced capacity. In short, we become your company's chief marketing officer (CMO) and do so virtually and efficiently - saving you time and money. From humble beginnings to today recognized as one of Maryland's premier boutique marketing advisory firms, Incite Creative celebrates 22 years in business. Today, the firm has advised over 325 clients, completed more than 5,000 campaigns, serves clients nationwide, and shows no signs of slowing down.

"Most people celebrate the significant milestones like 10 and 25. But after the last two years, I think businesses should celebrate every victory no matter how small," said Dina Wasmer, President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). "It's been a crazy time for many, and we're proud to have helped all of our clients successfully weather the COVID storm."

Incite Creative is well-positioned for the future too. As marketing specialists in high-growth industries, including technology, healthcare (including senior services, behavioral and mental health, and medical devices), and deathcare, the marketing advisory firm partners with their client's C-suite to make critical business decisions.

"As an outsourced CMO, we bring an outside-in perspective that is not only isolated to one industry," says Wasmer. "This value-add gives our clients a competitive edge. And in today's challenging hiring climate, our annual retainer model gives clients stability. They know that they can count on us to be there. One of our long-time clients always says, 'I feel like I'm your only client, and I know that's not true!' A statement like that is the highest compliment we could hope to receive."

The professional services firm advises other industries as well. Its portfolio includes numerous clients in the financial, legal, education, hospitality, real estate/construction, and retail markets.

As the ever-changing mix of marketing tools evolves and attention to the bottom line increases, small and middle-market businesses across all industries need marketing leadership. Incite Creative's 22 years of experience helps business owners make the most of their investments in the following:

Wasmer states, "For us, it's less about an industry focus, it's more about finding the right fit. Our process is grounded in strategy and planning, followed by creative execution. Companies that want and need senior-level marketing leadership but feel like they can't afford a full-time CMO now have a great alternative."

Incite Creative's fractional CMO services are available for six or 12-month engagements and are generally one-third the investment of a full-time employee with comparable credentials. Companies looking to boost their brand and increase revenue in 2022 and beyond can benefit from Incite Creative's methodology and proven industry experience.

About Incite Creative, Inc.: Incite Creative is a marketing advisory firm that works in an outsourced capacity. In short, we become your company's chief marketing officer (CMO) and do so virtually and efficiently — saving you time and money. Since 1999 we've had the pleasure of building and boosting brands for a core set of industries. Our thoughtful process, experienced team, and vested interest in our client's success have positioned us as one of the Mid-Atlantic's most sought-after marketing partners for those looking to grow their brand awareness and bottom line. Stop paying for digital and traditional services you may not need. Our retainer, no mark-up model means our recommendations don't come with any catch or commission. Our advice aligns with what you need and what fits within your budget. For more information, contact us at 410-366-9479 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer

President & CMO

Incite Creative, Inc.

[email protected]

410-366-9479 x101

SOURCE Incite Creative, Inc.