Incito Appoints Global Transformation Leader Michael J. Olive as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incito, a global authority in Lean Six Sigma and culture-driven operational excellence, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Olive as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned enterprise executive with more than 30 years of global leadership experience, Olive joins Incito to accelerate growth, scale operations, and strengthen the firm's commitment to measurable, sustainable transformation.

Olive brings deep expertise in global operations, strategic leadership, and Lean transformation. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at GP Strategies, where he led 1,700 professionals across 40 countries and managed a $180M+ portfolio, delivering consistent double-digit profitability. Over his career, he has directed large-scale operational excellence initiatives across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC—driving multi-million-dollar annual savings and enterprise-wide performance improvement across complex global organizations.

"I've known Michael for more than 25 years, and he is one of the most principled and capable leaders I've ever worked with," said Izzy Galicia, Founder and CEO of Incito. "He combines operational rigor, strategic vision, and extraordinary character. Bringing him on as COO marks a defining moment in Incito's evolution and positions us for our next chapter of global impact."

Olive began his career at Pratt & Whitney as part of the prestigious MED 92 program, supporting Boeing 777 and Joint Strike Fighter manufacturing initiatives and participating in Lean implementation teams. A graduate of Boston University's College of Engineering with a degree in Manufacturing Engineering, he later led Toyota-trained consulting teams and global centers of excellence focused on operational performance and enterprise learning.

As COO, Olive will oversee global delivery, operational infrastructure, enterprise partnerships, and strategic growth initiatives. His leadership will support Incito's mission to build culture-first systems that drive both top-line growth and bottom-line savings for clients worldwide.

"Incito represents the future of transformation—practical, disciplined, and people-centered," said Olive. "I'm honored to join this exceptional team and help scale our impact while preserving the values that define the firm."

Incito—Latin for "Inspire"—partners with enterprise leaders across manufacturing, aerospace, industrial, and public sectors to design sustainable systems that create lasting performance and capability.

