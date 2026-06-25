Incline Announces Promotion of Ashley Parker Smith to General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Parker Smith to General Counsel, recognizing her exceptional leadership, legal expertise, and significant contributions to the company's growth and success.

Ashley joined Incline in November 2020 as Senior Legal Counsel and quickly became a trusted advisor across the organization. Her dedication and strategic thinking to excellence led to her promotion to Deputy General Counsel, where she continued to expand her impact by helping build and strengthen the company's legal function.

Throughout her tenure, Ashley has played a pivotal role in developing the legal department's infrastructure, processes, and capabilities. She has been instrumental in creating scalable legal frameworks that support Incline's continued growth while helping the organization navigate complex regulatory, contractual, and business matters with confidence.

"Ashley has been an invaluable partner to our leadership team and a driving force behind the evolution of our legal department," said Chris McClellan, Chief Executive Officer of Incline. "Her expertise, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to the business have helped position Incline for long-term success. We are thrilled to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion to General Counsel."

Before joining Incline, Ashley built a distinguished legal career representing insurance companies and corporate clients in complex litigation and coverage matters. A graduate of Baylor University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor cum laude, Ashley brings a unique combination of technical legal expertise and practical business acumen to her role.

As General Counsel, Ashley will continue to provide guidance on key business initiatives and partner with leaders across the organization to support Incline's mission and future growth.

"Since joining Incline, Ashley has helped shape not only our legal function but also the collaborative and high-performing culture that defines our organization," said Allen Halbrook, Chief Legal Officer. "She is a true asset to Incline, and we are excited to see her continue making an impact in this new role."

Please join us in congratulating Ashley on this exciting and well-earned achievement.

About Incline

Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm, privately owned and exclusively focused on the program insurance market. With deep executive expertise, disciplined underwriting, and strong risk management, Incline delvers a full suite of platforms and services to meet the diverse needs of the industry.

Partnering with a financially strong, experienced program carrier is critical to long-term success, and Incline brings those qualifications and more. Core capabilities include active program management, disciplined underwriting, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment.

Founded in 2015, Incline is headquartered in Austin, Texas with a team of 100+ employees.

To learn more visit: https://inclinepc.com/

SOURCE Incline P&C Group