Incline P&C Group Announces Enhanced Partnership with Accelerant

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group, the premier insurance program market services firm, has announced an enhanced partnership with Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), a data-driven risk exchange platform for the specialty insurance market. Effective July 1, 2026, Incline will serve as a fronting carrier for more than $500 million in annual gross written premiums across Accelerant's U.S. commercial specialty insurance portfolio.

"Accelerant has been a valuable partner to Incline, demonstrating durable growth and a strong underwriting track record," said Chris McClellan, President and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "We are excited to expand upon our existing partnership with Accelerant, further supporting MGAs and their clients across the specialty insurance marketplace."

Building on the existing relationship between the two companies, the enhanced partnership announced today increases Incline's participation across Accelerant's high-quality specialty insurance portfolio and provides direct reinsurance access to Accelerant's Risk Capital Partners.

"We are excited about our ongoing and growing partnership with Incline. Incline brings significant program expertise and a customer first mindset that will continue to strengthen the Accelerant Risk Exchange. Together, our expanding MGA Member base is well positioned for continued, profitable growth as we reshape the specialty insurance ecosystem," said Jeff Radke, Chairman and CEO of Accelerant."

About Incline

Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm, privately owned and exclusively focused on the program insurance market. With deep executive expertise, disciplined underwriting, and strong risk management, Incline delivers a full suite of platforms and services to meet the diverse needs of the industry.

Partnering with a financially strong, experienced program carrier is critical to long-term success, and Incline brings those qualifications and more. Core capabilities include active program management, disciplined underwriting, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment.

Founded in 2015, Incline is headquartered in Austin, Texas with a team of 100+ employees.

To learn more visit: https://inclinepc.com/

SOURCE Incline P&C Group