Incline Promotes Andrew McLennan to Chief Risk Officer; Appoints Rob Strickland as Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline, the premier insurance program market services firm, today announced the promotion of Andrew McLennan to Chief Risk Officer, effective January 1, 2026, and the appointment of Rob Strickland as Chief Information Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership team.

"These leadership decisions reflect our focus on building a disciplined, forward-looking organization," said Chris McClellan, Chief Executive Officer of Incline. "Andrew, Cole, and Rob each bring experience that strengthens our ability to scale responsibly while investing in the capabilities that support long-term growth."

McLennan joined Incline in May 2025 as Vice President, initially supporting the company's commercial strategy. He brings experience across actuarial science, reinsurance, capital modeling, and enterprise risk management, with prior leadership roles at Sompo International, Endurance Specialty, and Montpelier Re. In partnership with Incline's technology leadership, McLennan is focused on integrating data, analytics, and scalable systems into risk and capital decision-making.

Partnering with McLennan is Cole Christensen, Senior Vice President, Risk and Strategy, who joined Incline in May 2025 from Deloitte Consulting. Christensen brings experience in strategy, operating model design, and large-scale transformation initiatives within insurance and financial services.

Incline also announced the appointment of Rob Strickland as Chief Information Officer. Strickland has more than 30 years of experience leading large, complex organizations and has held senior leadership roles, including CIO, CTO, COO, and interim executive. Earlier in his career, he led technology teams at Apple, as well as Stratus and Honeywell Information Systems, and later held leadership roles at organizations including Harvard Business School, Dish Network, T-Mobile, and Neustar. He is also the founder and CEO of Move 37 Ventures, an advisory firm focused on technology strategy and digital transformation.

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://www.inclinepc.com/.

