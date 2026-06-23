Incline Partners with West Physics

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its partnership with West Physics ("West Physics" or the "Company"), a provider of medical and health physics testing and consulting services.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, West Physics is a market leader in accreditation and testing services for medical imaging equipment such as MRI, CT and X-ray. The Company's comprehensive offerings also include radiation therapy physics services and industrial radiation protection consulting. Through a nationwide network of physicists and field-based technical personnel, West Physics' comprehensive, regulatory-driven services help healthcare facilities and other users of radioactive material maintain compliance, accreditation and radiation safety standards.

"For 24 years we have remained committed to delivering exceptional service and trusted expertise to our customers," said Dr. Geoff West, Founder and CEO of West Physics. "Partnering with Incline, we plan to accelerate organic growth by investing in our services support structure, in-house residency program and broader physicist network."

"Under Geoff's leadership, West Physics has become a premier scaled service provider in a highly fragmented industry," said Nic Meiring, Managing Director at Incline. "We are excited to pursue opportunities to expand into adjacent service offerings and geographies organically and through strategic M&A."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution, software & technology and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

SOURCE Incline Equity Partners