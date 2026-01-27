Incline Invests in MCCi

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in MCCi (the "Company"), a provider of enterprise content management and workflow automation solutions to public sector clients.

Headquartered in Tallahassee, FL, MCCi's comprehensive suite of products enables state and local governments to solve manual workflow challenges and drive operational efficiency throughout their organizations. The Company's best-in-class solutions and high touch customer service help clients address regulatory-driven needs within their document management, records request management and licensing and permitting processes.

"For more than 20 years, we have remained focused on helping our clients streamline complex workflows," said Donny Barstow, President and CEO of MCCi. "With Incline's partnership, we plan to further invest in our integrated suite of solutions to support the evolving needs of our clients."

"MCCi has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality service and support that has led to long-term client relationships," said David Chen, Managing Director at Incline. "We plan to pursue opportunities to enhance the Company's core automation platform and add complementary software solutions."

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

