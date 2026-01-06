Incline Announces Sale of Certified Collision Group

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the sale of Certified Collision Group ("CCG" or the "Company"), a subscription-based membership network for independent collision repair shops.

CCG offers the benefits of scale to independent collision repair shops. Since partnering with Incline in 2022, the Company has expanded its affiliate network to all 50 states and Canada, providing access to insurance programs, OEM certification support, performance management and a broad range of vendor rebate programs.

"During our hold period, CCG more than doubled revenue through organic initiatives and two strategic acquisitions," said Tom Ritchie, Partner at Incline. "We worked closely with Michelle Sullivan and other key hires to strengthen the leadership team, invest in technology and expand sales capabilities, positioning the Company for its next phase of growth."

"Incline's experience and resources helped us significantly grow our capabilities and network," said Michelle Sullivan, CEO at CCG. "With support from Incline and their Catalyst Group, we developed a proprietary data tool to enhance purchasing visibility and drive growth opportunities for affiliates and vendor partners."

