Incline P&C Group Appoints Sheel J. Patel as Chief Risk and Strategy Officer and Lauren Wiedenfeld as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group, a leading property and casualty insurance program market services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheel J. Patel as Chief Risk and Strategy Officer (CRSO) and Lauren Wiedenfeld as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both executives bring decades of experience in financial management, strategy, and leadership across major organizations, positioning Incline for continued growth and success.

Sheel Patel moves into the CRSO role after serving as the firm's CFO, where she played a key role in shaping the company's strategic financial operations. Patel will work closely with Chris McClellan, Incline CEO to bring strategic and risk management focus to the firm's growing program services platform, which includes nationwide A- rated E&S and admitted capabilities. With more than 20 years of experience in financial management, business leadership, and strategy, Patel has held pivotal roles at prestigious organizations. She previously served as CFO for Houston Endowment, a $1.8 billion private foundation, Covariance Capital Management, a $2.3 billion investment management firm, and Simmons & Company, an energy-focused investment bank. Patel also spent over a decade at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Silicon Valley, Austin, Houston, and Paris, where she provided assurance and capital market services to both public and private companies.

Lauren Wiedenfeld has over 20 years of experience in accounting, operations, and financial leadership within the insurance industry. Most recently, Wiedenfeld served as Incline's Vice President of Finance and Accounting Operations, contributing to the firm's financial management and strategic initiatives. Wiedenfeld will continue aligning finance and accounting operations to the firm's strategy, including digitization of back-office capabilities. Prior to joining Incline, she was a CFO consultant for a non-standard auto insurance carrier, overseeing finance and accounting functions. Wiedenfeld has also held leadership positions at Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., including Head of Accounting Shared Services and US Controller, where she played a vital role in driving the company's financial strategy and enhancing operational efficiency.

Both Patel and Wiedenfeld bring a wealth of expertise that will help guide Incline P&C Group as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the insurance program market.

About Incline P&C Group

Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, captive insurer management and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 90 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

SOURCE Incline Insurance Group