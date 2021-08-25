Incline P&C Group Bolsters Team with New Hires, Promotion

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group , the premier insurance program market services firm, today is excited to announce a series of new hires and a promotion within the company. Sheel J. Patel, CPA will join as Chief Financial Officer and Sameer Khan, CPA, CIA will join as Chief Risk Officer. Additionally, Cesar Gregorio, CPA will join as Controller and Allen Halbrook has been named Chief Legal Officer.

"We are thrilled to be adding top-tier talent to the Incline P&C team," said Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "I have no doubt these team members will be instrumental to our growth in the coming years."

Sheel J. Patel, CPA joins Incline P&C Group as Chief Financial Officer with over 20 years of various experience in financial management and business leadership strategy. She previously served as CFO for Covariance Capital Management, a $2.3 billion investment firm of TIAA, and Simmons & Company, an energy-focused investment bank. She was also CFO of Houston Endowment, a $1.8 billion private foundation and spent more than 10 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in several offices including Silicon Valley, Austin, Houston and Paris, France and serving public and private companies across multiple industries and sizes.

Sameer Khan, CPA, CIA joins as Chief Risk Officer. Khan brings over 20 years of experience in attest and advisory services, including delivery of complex business transformation projects for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, he has focused on supporting a broad range of strategic, financial and risk management initiatives within the insurance industry, including aligning compliance risks to business objectives and implementing enterprise view of risk, using The United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards.

Additionally, Cesar Gregorio, CPA joins Incline P&C Group's Controller. Gregorio has over 10 years of accounting experience with eight years public accounting experience including assurance services, financial audit, reviews and compilations, healthcare assurance services and tax preparation services and 2 years of industry financial reporting. Previously, Gregorio served as Financial Reporting Manager and Citizens Inc. and Assurance Senior at BDO USA, LLP.

Lastly, Incline P&C Group is happy to announce the promotion of Allen Halbrook to Chief Legal Officer. Halbrook previously served as General Counsel.

These new hires and promotions come on the heels of Incline P&C Group adding 16 new team members in the last 12 months, as well as announcing exciting partnerships with 5Star Specialty Group and Hippo, with more partnership announcements to come.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

