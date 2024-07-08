Incline P&C Group Names Scott Galiardo as Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer for Commercial & Specialty Lines and Tony Urban as the Chief Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group, a premier insurance program market firm, today announces the appointments of Scott Galiardo as the Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer for Commercial & Specialty Lines and Tony Urban as the Chief Development Officer.

In this new role, Galiardo will help enhance and develop Incline P&C Group's Actuarial function to further support the robust growth the company has seen in the past three years. Additionally, he will lead the effort to build the Specialty book and other future Commercial Insurance opportunities from the exceptional foundation currently established.

Tony Urban will continue as the Chief Underwriting Officer for all Personal Lines as well as take the new role of Chief Development Officer for the company. With the organization of Incline Americas Insurance Company, Tony will focus particularly on Incline's entrance into the E&S market.

Galiardo joins from Sompo International, where he held the role most recently of Ceded Reinsurance Officer. Previously, Galiardo worked within the Fairfax Financial Group of companies including Odyssey Re and Hudson Insurance in various actuarial and ceded reinsurance roles focused on commercial property and casualty business from the reinsurance, insurance and program management perspectives.

"With Scott's hiring and Tony's assumption of the new Chief Development Officer role, we are strengthening Incline P&C's leadership," says Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "I am glad to bring Scott on board and look forward to Tony continuing to guide Incline growth.

Galiardo commented on the new role, "Incline P&C Group is growing with solid results and excellent financial strength during an exciting period in the insurance market for Program business. I look forward to working with the team, our program and reinsurance partners, and am eager to aid in the continuing success of the organization."

Urban also commented on his new additional role, "With the new Incline Americas' E&S platform, I am excited for us to be able to offer that capability to our existing clients as well as to explore new opportunities in that market.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 80 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/.

