(included) CPG to Launch (included) ACCESS, the First Trade Show Program for BIPOC Founders with Support from New Hope Network and the Specialty Food Association

Emerging BIPOC Food & Beverage Brands to Receive Key Opportunities for Visibility and Growth with Exhibition Sponsorship at Major 2023 Trade Shows

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (included) CPG, a collective of BIPOC founders and executives in consumer packaged goods, is excited to evolve their program offerings with (included) ACCESS , the first retail growth accelerator trade show preparation program for BIPOC founders in food and beverage. The launch of this newly branded program funded by Informa Markets' New Hope Network and the Specialty Food Association will roll out with two eight-week cohorts culminating with sponsored exhibition and programming at leading industry trade shows Natural Products Expo West and the Summer Fancy Food Show .

(included) ACCESS is designed to provide BIPOC founders with free trade show sponsorship, curated resources, strategic mentorship, an active peer community, media exposure and direct access to key industry events and decision-makers that can propel emerging food and beverage brands towards national visibility and omni-channel retail success.

(included) CPG has been previously engaged with New Hope Network and the Specialty Food Association to provide opportunities at industry trade shows including Natural Products Expo West 2022, Natural Products Expo East 2022, Summer Fancy Food Show 2022, and the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show January 15-17 in Las Vegas.

"Founders of color face a number of additional hurdles in their entrepreneurial journeys, including lack of access to pivotal industry events, the resources to optimize for trade show success, and the network to reach key decision-makers. (included) ACCESS is a game-changing opportunity for emerging BIPOC founders who are ready to take their brands to the next level," said Cindy Li, Director of (included) ACCESS, Founder & Tea-EO of Uproot Teas.

Applications for Cohort 1 will be accepted online November 14 through December 2. Beginning in January, the program will kick off with 10 selected brands that will receive sponsored exhibition, speaking engagements and curated networking opportunities at Natural Products Expo West March 7-11 in Anaheim, CA. Applications for Cohort 2 will open February 2023, with programming beginning in April and ending at the Summer Fancy Food Show June 25-27 in New York.

"Supporting BIPOC founders through (included) ACCESS is an honor, and we are excited to raise the visibility and provide an important jump start for the ACCESS brands this year at Expo West and beyond," said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "The CPG and retail ecosystem needs these companies to reach its full potential, and consumers are demonstrating a clear desire for food and other products that represent who they are and cater to their tastes."

"As a not-for-profit membership trade association, the Specialty Food Association is dedicated to creating a more inclusive specialty food community of members. Supporting (included) allows us to put our values into action and provide an opportunity at our Fancy Food Shows for under-served communities to experience what makes our industry so special," said Bill Lynch, President of the Specialty Food Association.

Find (included) ACCESS online for more information and to apply.

About (included)

(included) is a collective of BIPOC CPG founders and executives dedicated to providing access to opportunities, advocacy for diverse and inclusive representation, and amplification of BIPOC brands and voices.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About SFA

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is a 501(c)(6) trade association founded in 1952 and currently represents 3,800+ member companies comprised of makers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and business services. The SFA is the authority and the go-to resource for $185 billion specialty food industry providing business connections, education, trends, research, and community. The association is best known for their award-winning Fancy Food Shows that take place twice each year in Las Vegas and New York City. The organization also produces award-winning content through Specialty Food Magazine, specialtyfood.com, the Spill & Dish podcast, and the "SFA Feed". For over 50 years, the association has recognized excellence in food innovation through the sofi Awards and inspiring leadership through our Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Leadership Awards. For more information visit www.specialtyfood.com.

