Inclusion of Kintor as a Constituent Stock of HSCI

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company's stock has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, effective September 6, 2021.

Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) is one of the important indexes in the Hong Kong equity market. This index offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Adopting the free-float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, the HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharma, commented, "The inclusion of Kintor Pharma as a constituent stock of the HSCI reflects the recognition and confidence in our company's business and development prospects from the capital markets. This inclusion indicates that Kintor Pharma's stock is eligible for trading via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect link between China's mainland markets and the Hong Kong Exchange. We believe the liquidity of our stock and expansion of our investors base will benefit from this event. We will further advance the progress of our R&D, clinical operations and commercialization efforts, in this way, to continue innovation on therapeutics for patients and maximize value for our shareholders."

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

