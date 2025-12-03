INCLUSION OF TINENGOTINIB TABLETS IN THE LIST OF PRODUCTS FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION

NANJING, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences Nanjing, Inc. (the "TransThera") announced that Tinengotinib tablets have been included in the List of Products for Priority Review by the Center for Drug Evaluation ("CDE") of the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of the PRC, with the proposed indication for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) who have received at least one prior systemic treatment and FGFR inhibitor treatment. Previously, Tinengotinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the NMPA for the treatment of CCA.

About Tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is an internally discovered, registrational clinical stage, multi-kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting FGFRs/VEGFRs, Aurora kinases and Janus kinases (JAK).  Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of Tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of CCA, the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the NMPA in China, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the EMA.

About TransThera

TransThera is a clinical demand-oriented, registrational clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative small molecule therapies for oncology, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Further aided by in-depth study of translational medicine and drug design, TransThera aims to develop first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates strategically positioned to meet urgent clinical needs on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.transthera.com 

