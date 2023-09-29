Inclusive Hiring Now and in the Future

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a third of students with disabilities do not graduate from high school. A truly staggering number when you consider that over 3 million children have a disability according to the recent census. But with the right resources, a diagnosis is no longer sealing children's futures, just ask Allan Brizuela, a client turned invaluable team member at Easter Seals Greater Houston (ESGH).

Interns and Easter Seals Greater Houston Staff at the Internship Celebration Luncheon

In 2015, Allan began participating in Easter Seals Greater Houston's High School High Tech (HSHT) and Ready to Achieve Mentoring Program (RAMP). These programs offer learning experiences to students with disabilities that encourage career exploration and broaden educational horizons. Typically, only 70.6% of students with disabilities graduate from high school, but when enrolled in our HSHT that success rate jumps to 99%. HSHT and RAMP students develop social skills, self-confidence, and work readiness skills through resume training, mentorship, mock interviews, and internships. Over the years, Allan also traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in RAMP Conferences and participated in the Youth Employment Policy Convening, helping to create a youth employment policy framework.

After graduating, Allan began volunteering as a Junior Mentor at his alma mater where he helped guide students through the RAMP program. He was also very interested in gaining work experience and was hired for a summer internship in the nonprofit's Human Resources Department. Allan put his RAMP and HSHT skills to work and proved to be an excellent intern. Everyone, especially his former RAMP Coordinator, was so excited and proud when he accepted a permanent position and officially joined the ESGH team as part of the Respite Program.

This year, with training and support from Allan, his fellow mentors, and HSHT/RAMP staff, 14 students with all types of disabilities were interviewed and hired as interns. These young adults gained crucial work experience at Catholic Charities, Clear Creek ISD Technology Learning Center, CVS, Distinct Abilities Academy, Happy Faces Pet Ranch, Meals on Wheels Conroe, and Red Oak Café. The businesses that hosted the interns gave them an opportunity to test and grow their skills. In return, they got 14 incredibly hard workers who just needed a chance to prove themselves. At the Internship Celebration Luncheon, one manager said he learned about himself as a supervisor and his preconceived ideas about people with disabilities, and said the experience "gave him tools for his toolbox." Another manager talked about how her intern "came to work early every day with a smile on her face; no job was too big or too small - what a great example she was to everyone."

These interns' lives are forever changed. ESGH's crucial programs for teens and young adults are keeping them in school, showing them a path to independence, and building their confidence and skillset so they can reach the height of their potential. HSHT and RAMP also create an environment for business leaders to see the potential of inclusive hiring. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Take a moment to consider how your workplace could mutually benefit from diversifying your hiring practices. Please contact our HSHT and RAMP Director, Kristie Carlisle, at [email protected] or 713.838.9050 ext. 363 to learn more about hiring and internship opportunities. Together, we can empower people with disabilities to be full and equal participants in the workforce.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston

As a lead affiliate in our national network of 69 affiliates in 48 states, Easter Seals Greater Houston impacts people where they need us most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year we directly serve over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and service members, for seniors, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 16 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of our community, we are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; improving healthcare and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. ESGH operates: Early Childhood Intervention; Respite Services; Toy/Tech & Play Groups, BridgingApps© (bridgingapps.org); High School/High Tech; Financial Education and Down Payment Assistance; Children's Therapy Services; The Caroline School, Camps, Case Management, Employment/Transition Services; Adult Recreation, and Military/Veterans Services. For more information about ESGH, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

