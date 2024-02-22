Inclusive Voice AI Down Under, and Beyond: Voiceitt and Superyou Tech make accessible speech recognition available for Aussies with disabilities

Partnership establishes one of Voiceitt's first international destinations for its industry leading speech technology

STAMFORD, Conn. and CANNINGTON, Australia, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt, the Israel-based leader in speech recognition technology for non-standard speech, announced today the launch of its next-generation speech recognition in Australia in collaboration with Superyou Tech , a local disability provider, which is backed by one of Australia's disability services leaders, PeopleKind, that has been at the forefront in Australia's disability sector for over more than 70 years.

Alyson Pace, CEO of Voiceitt, described the company's expansion into Australia as "a natural next step in the evolution of Voiceitt's technology and business, as we continue to focus on building powerful voice AI that addresses a diverse linguistic landscape, including accents and dialects, and the needs of users with various underlying situations and disabilities affecting speech." Further, she stated, "launching Voiceitt with dedicated partners who deeply understand both the local market and the needs of our customers will allow us to increase our impact, for more people, while also validating our international approach to data acquisition and commercialization."

Superyou Tech is comprised of clinicians and assistive technology professionals committed to helping people with disabilities access innovative assistive technologies, providing support every step of the way, and has maintained a successful track record delivering products fast. Nebojsha Franich, Superyou Tech's Managing Director, said, "Superyou Tech is excited and proud to be the Australian distributor for Voiceitt. We're excited to make Voiceitt's innovative technology easily available to everyone throughout Australia, as part of our mandate to help people with disabilities access the world."

Superyou Tech and Voiceitt will bring AI-powered voice technology for people with non-standard speech, empowering them to speak by voice and be understood at home, in education, and at work. Voiceitt's speech recognition app for people with speech disabilities facilitates both in-person and remote voice-based communication, and to interaction with third party apps, such as AI-productivity tools. The partnership with Superyou Tech accelerates Voiceitt's reach in Australia and increases access to the technology by advancing opportunities for users to obtain the Voiceitt app through various government funding mechanisms.

Pinni Raveh, Voiceitt's Commercial Leader in Australia, noted that "combining Voiceitt's market-leading technology with Superyou Tech's reach and expertise in the Australian market unlocks new possibilities to leverage voice AI in new use cases and contexts, including helping aging adults to live independently and advancing workplace inclusion across multiple sectors."

Voiceitt's app is now available for a 30-day free trial in Australia through Superyou Tech. Please contact [email protected] for a demo or trial account of Voiceitt.

For more information about Voiceitt's API or to explore collaboration opportunities, please contact, [email protected].

ABOUT VOICEITT

Voiceitt's mission is to help people with disabilities live more connected, independent lives. The proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) enables people with speech disabilities to access mainstream voice technologies, communicate by voice, and be understood. Voiceitt has been highlighted in international media, including the Wall Street Journal, NPR, Forbes, Amazon Science, BBC, and The New York Times. Investors include Cisco Investments, the Amazon Alexa Fund, AARP, and Microsoft's M12. Voiceitt was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in Stamford, CT.

ABOUT SUPERYOU TECH

Superyou Tech was created by Superyou Therapy, a committed group of clinicians and assistive technology professionals who have decades of experience in supporting people with disability to live their best life. As professional therapists, Superyou Tech understands the challenges clinicians and their clients face when it comes to sourcing the right assistive technology. Superyou Tech offers top quality assistive and sensory technologies, shipping physical items to clinicians or clients within 2 to 5 business days from payment, or immediately for digital products. We don't believe in making anyone wait for better access to their world.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

For Voiceitt:

Sara Smolley, Co-Founder and Vice President of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Voiceitt, Inc.