Inclusive Workforce Pathways Emerge as the Cornerstone for Corporate Resilience

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Networks' Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity in Action (IDEA) initiative, in partnership with Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, will host Reimagining the Future of Talent, a dialogue on the convergence of talent, technology, corporate culture, and workforce equity as mobilizers of business strategy. Given profound differences between Fortune 100 directors and students entering the workforce, and rapidly changing employer-employee relationships, this forum arrives at a critical juncture as boards seek to respond to global forces shaping the future of work, and to create inclusive talent pathways in their companies.

Spelman College President Helene Gayle said: "We are honored to have this forum that not only exposes board directors to the talent at Spelman that is reflective of talent of other HBCUs but also helps them to understand the expectations of the workforce of tomorrow."

"What a privilege it would be to sit on the hallowed ground of a historically Black college, to hear from people to walk in this life, and understand the possibilities," said one director. "I would like to hear from students, that's what makes this so distinctive for me, I want to learn what areas of progress they want to see – in leadership, in recruitment, in access, in culture. I want to learn how we can help them launch."

For large organizations and their boards, talent strategy is more pressing than ever, especially with shifting employee expectations, the growing impact of AI, and the digital economy transforming talent access. According to a recent Korn Ferry study on the future of work, almost half of professionals now think about careers in terms of months rather than years, and over 80% of employees would leave their job for one that offered a higher salary or better benefits. With average CEO tenure declining to less than five years, as cited by Equilar, a powerful strategy for growing leaders is a business imperative.

Board leadership is essential to implementing talent strategies that build culture, retain talent and drive innovation. "Talent can make or break a company, especially in uncertain times," said Dr. Marsha H. Ershaghi, Managing Director, Tapestry Networks. "Companies want talent strategies that are inclusive and sustainable. Directors want to push the pace of progress and want to get to know the priorities of the newest generations in the workforce." A board member said, "There's noise about the global talent disruption, and diversity, equity, inclusion have become politicized. But the needle isn't moving, and directors aren't putting it into the business strategy."

Participants in the forum include directors, executives, and leaders from Accenture, AIG, Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boston Scientific, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Brown Pandemic Center, CDW, Cigna, Cintas, The Coca-Cola Company, Dexcom, Digimarc, Element Fleet Management, Kohls, LHH Recruitment Solutions, Newman's Own, Novartis, Perrigo, Salesforce, Viad Corp, Walt Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery, WittKieffer, Zurich Insurance Group, and other leading organizations.

Reimagining the Future of Talent will take place September 19, 2024, on Spelman College's Atlanta campus.

