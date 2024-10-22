InCoax and Tarana accelerate broadband deployment in Cleveland: 47 buildings and 502 apartments connected in just 45 days

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks announces a successful collaboration with Tarana Wireless and DigitalC, leading to the rapid deployment of high-speed broadband in Cleveland, Ohio. This project showcases the potential of InCoax's MoCA Access technology to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet - without the cost or complexity of full fiber installations.

Led by DigitalC, a non-profit technology social enterprise dedicated to closing the digital divide, the project sought to deliver affordable, high-speed internet to Cleveland, one of the least connected cities in the U.S. To accomplish this, DigitalC turned to InCoax and Tarana for their cutting-edge technologies. The collaboration enabled fiber-class broadband deployment at a fraction of the time and cost usually associated with fiber installations, demonstrating the scalability and future-proof capabilities of InCoax's MoCA Access technology and Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) solution, "G1."

By leveraging MoCA Access and G1, DigitalC successfully connected tenants in these multi-dwelling units (MDUs) by utilizing existing in-building coaxial cabling, and ngFWA links to each individual MDU, significantly reducing the need for new construction and minimizing disruptions to tenants - an essential feature for cost-effective deployment and shorter time to revenue.

"By partnering with InCoax and Tarana, we are delivering the internet experience that Cleveland deserves - one that offers choice and superior connectivity," said Jose Valdez, Chief Operating Officer of DigitalC. "This project is transformative for the community at Lakeview Terrace, driving growth and opportunity. We are proud to collaborate with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to remove limits and create winning outcomes for residents."

With more than 250 operators across 45 U.S. states and 24 countries, Tarana Wireless has revolutionized fixed wireless technology by overcoming industry challenges - such as radio interference or physical obstructions - enabling fiber-class performance in urban environments. Together, InCoax and Tarana are providing a faster way to expand broadband access, driving digital inclusion more cost-effectively.

This collaboration between InCoax, Tarana, and DigitalC exemplifies how innovative technologies can close the digital divide, delivering affordable, high-speed internet to underserved communities.

A case study of the deployment is available here: DigitalC, Tarana & InCoax case study.

To find out more about ngFWA technology, please refer to this demo video.

InCoax Networks' fixed wireless extension use case brochure can be downloaded here.

Additional company and product information are found on our websites.

InCoax Networks: https://www.incoax.com

Tarana Wireless: https://www.taranawireless.com

DigitalC: https://www.digitalc.org

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on October 22, 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

About DigitalC

DigitalC's mission is to deploy a premier, state-of-the-art network that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable to bridge the digital divide - for good. Committed to changing the world one connection at a time, DigitalC offers superior internet, accessible community spaces, and tailored digital skills training to ensure an equitable digital future. By focusing on these core areas, DigitalC aims to create a transformative impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age. Learn more at www.digitalc.org

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India.

Learn more at www.taranawireless.com

