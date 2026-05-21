InCoax expands addressable market with Fiber Extension for faster fiber customer activation

LUND, Sweden, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks AB today announces the launch of InCoax Fiber Extension, a new solution category developed to help fiber operators reduce installation complexity and accelerate customer activation in single-family homes and selected smaller apartment buildings. The launch addresses a growing need in the U.S. fiber market, where operators are increasingly focused on converting fiber passings into active customers in a faster, less intrusive and more cost-effective way.

According to the Fiber Broadband Association, U.S. fiber deployment reached a new record level in 2025, with 11.8 million new homes passed during the year and a total of 98.3 million FTTH passings when overlapping deployments are included. This means that the market is approaching 100 million FTTH passings and that fiber now passes more than 60 percent of U.S. households.

The broader U.S. housing market further highlights the scale of the opportunity. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of housing units in the United States reached approximately 148 million in 2025, and NAHB estimates that owner-occupied single-family detached homes account for approximately 70 million homes. This creates a substantial market for solutions that make the final in-home step of fiber activation more efficient.

For fiber operators, the installation challenge increasingly moves inside the home or property. The most practical fiber entry point may be an outdoor cabinet, garage, basement or utility location, while the optimal position for the Residential Gateway is often elsewhere. By reusing existing point-to-point coaxial cabling, InCoax Fiber Extension enables operators to extend the fiber connection from the ONT location to a more suitable Residential Gateway location without new in-home fiber or Ethernet cabling.

"Fiber Extension opens a new and commercially important use case for InCoax technology. As fiber deployments scale, operators increasingly need to remove bottlenecks that slow down final installation and customer activation. By reusing infrastructure that is already in place, Fiber Extension helps operators reduce installation complexity, shorten time to revenue and improve the customer experience," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

For InCoax, the launch expands the company's addressable market with a new solution category that complements its existing Fiber Access Extension and FWA Extension offerings. The solution is based on InCoax Fiber Extenders using MoCA 2.5 technology and is primarily intended for single-family homes but can also be used in selected smaller MDUs. Two Fiber Extenders are paired over a point-to-point coaxial connection, creating an unmanaged bridge between the fiber termination point and the customer gateway. The InCoax Fiber Extender F2511 supports symmetrical data rates up to 2.5 Gbps, automatic code-based pairing and no management capabilities.

Fiber Extension differs from InCoax Fiber Access Extension and FWA Extension, which are managed access solutions for MDUs using an InCoax MoCA Access DPU, NTE modem and InCoax Manage for provisioning, monitoring and remote management. Fiber Extension, by contrast, does not require a DPU, NTE, EMS integration or subscriber profile management.

"This is a new application of MoCA technology. In Fiber Extension, MoCA is used to solve the in-home fiber installation challenge in single-family homes and selected point-to-point MDU environments. The operator keeps its existing fiber platform, while InCoax provides the missing link over the coaxial infrastructure already available in the property," says Helge Tiainen, Business Development Director of InCoax Networks.

The InCoax Fiber Extender series also includes a Reverse Power Feed, RPF, version for scenarios where power at the fiber-side location may be limited or unavailable. The Fiber Extension solution is now available as part of InCoax's portfolio for operators and partners. Brochure and product information on Fiber Extension (Use Cases) are available at incoax.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on May 21, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

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