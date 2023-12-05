InCoax Networks signs MoU with Nokia

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks AB is pleased to announce the formalization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia. As part of the collaboration, Nokia will offer InCoax's system-solution for Fiber Access Extension within Nokia's Gigabit Connect portfolio. The joint offering will target the global broadband operator market, in particular MSOs and cable operators. The aim is to commence deliveries through Nokia in the second half of 2024.

The recently signed agreement establishes terms and guidelines for the global delivery of InCoax's MoCA AccessTM-based solutions, designed for Fiber Access Extension with multi-gigabit performance over coaxial cable networks in multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

This MoU signifies the initiation of a collaboration between the two companies with the goal of seamlessly integrating InCoax's products and solutions into Nokia's existing end-to-end broadband access solution, including management through Nokia's Altiplano™ Access Controller. Notably, InCoax's Fiber Access Extension technology complements Nokia's Gigabit Connect and Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions. Nokia, holding a global market leadership position in XGS-PON (10-gigabit PON solutions), seeks to position InCoax's system-solution as a swift and efficient alternative in MDUs where fiber installation is not feasible.

The synergy between Nokia and InCoax's cost-effective solutions translates into significant savings in both the installation and commissioning of broadband installations. This streamlined approach reduces time and costs for property owners, landlords, and residents, all while ensuring optimal connection performance.

"I have confidence in the potential for InCoax's system solution to become an integral part of Nokia's overall offering, available in their channels to their extensive operator customer base. The expectation is that this collaboration will lead to a long and mutually rewarding business relationship", says Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB.

"InCoax's industry leading MoCA Access solution will become an important part of Nokia's broadband access portfolio and existing Gigabit Connect solution. With InCoax's solution, we will be able to better support cable operators easily deliver muti-gigabit services over the existing coax in MDUs and buildings that are too difficult to serve with fiber", said Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks for Fixed Networks at Nokia.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CET on December 5, 2023.

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.



To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

