InCoax premieres new 5G mmWave FWA broadband extension with live demo at NetworkX in Paris

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband Forum's Member Pavilion at NetworkX 2025 will host a series of showcases, demonstrating how industry standards are transformed into real-world broadband solutions. A highlight is the first demonstration of multi-subscriber 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) over existing in-building coaxial infrastructure. The standard Multi-Tenant Fixed Wireless Access has been enabled through the combined contributions of InCoax, Nokia, and Incognito.

In Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs), providing reliable 5G mmWave broadband to tenants has been a challenge, as high-frequency signals are weakened by walls and floors, limiting indoor reach. The new Multi-Tenant FWA architecture, a standard developed within the Broadband Forum, makes it possible for many apartments in a building to share a single 5G mmWave connection received at a rooftop or other exterior location.

InCoax plays a central role in the solution. The shared 5G connection is distributed to each apartment using InCoax MoCA Access technology over the existing coaxial cables. This provides service providers with a cost-effective and non-intrusive way to use 5G mmWave for in-building broadband distribution, without the need to install fiber inside the property.

The work has been set up by a group including major telecom and broadband providers (Nokia and Incognito) together with InCoax, and can already today be implemented as a commercial solution. The purpose of the demonstration is to give operators and industry stakeholders a preview of how Multi-Tenant FWA can be used in practice and further developed into deployable solutions. It describes several use cases, including how fixed-line and 5G mmWave FWA operators can manage and deliver gigabit services in multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

Hosted within the Broadband Forum Innovation Demonstrations, this showcase reflects the organization's mission of turning open standards into practical implementations through global collaboration between member companies.

The live demonstrations can be experienced at the Broadband Forum Member Pavilion, NetworkX, Paris, October 14-16, 2025.

Broadband Forum press release can be found here.

More information on Fiber Access and FWA extension can be found at www.incoax.com

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

