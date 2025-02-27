InCoax receives initial 1 MUSD order for InCoax MoCA Access solution from a leading global fiber network supplier

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global fiber network supplier earlier reported on has placed its first commercial order of 1 MUSD for InCoax Networks' MoCA Access™ solution, which enables multi-gigabit broadband over existing coaxial infrastructure in MDU's.

This milestone supports the global expansion of InCoax's Fiber Access Extension technology as part of the supplier's solution portfolio. This initial order will make the solution widely accessible globally for effective local distribution through the supplier's sales organization. The order for system products will be delivered and invoiced 2H 2025 & 2026.

InCoax's MoCA AccessTM technology seamlessly integrates with the supplier's (SDN) management platform, enabling operators to extend fiber networks in MDUs where fiber installations are too costly, complex, or technically challenging. The solution offers symmetrical multi-gigabit services, low latency, and fast deployment, significantly reducing the rollout time for operators. The solution is marketed and made accessible through the supplier's website. The global availability through supplier's distribution channels ensures broad adoption and scalability.

"With this initial order, we are making a significant step toward bringing InCoax innovative fiber extension solution to the global market," said Jörgen Ekengren, CEO of InCoax Networks. "This strengthens our partnership and supports our shared commitment to delivering cost-effective, high-performance broadband solutions that enable operators to accelerate fiber deployments."

By utilizing existing coaxial networks, InCoax's MoCA Access solution eliminates the need for disruptive in-building fiber installations, allowing operators to expand fiber networks faster and more efficiently.

The solution provides:

Symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds

Low latency, for next-generation connected services

Rapid and cost-effective deployment reducing rollout time, time to revenue and ROI for operators

For more information about InCoax and its MultiGigabit access solutions, visit InCoax website.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.15 CET on February 27, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 73 899 55 52

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

