Incode and Snappt Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Identity Verification to Property Management

The embedded partnership will introduce a combined solution to streamline leasing and onboarding processes with next-generation document and ID verification services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced an embedded partnership with Snappt, the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers. This partnership allows Incode to expand its presence in the property management sector and leverage Snappt's market leadership position to capitalize on increasing demand for digital document and identity verification services.

This innovative partnership will unite Snappt's industry-leading document fraud detection and Incode's innovative ID verification technology into one streamlined, privacy-centric solution for customers of both companies. Incode's ID verification technology elevates fraud detection for property managers by combining authentication and ID verification under one platform in an easy-to-integrate modular way. The Incode Omni Platform, with its simple and powerful orchestration capabilities, empowers property managers and leasing agents to provide an ID verification experience that is secure, scalable, effortless, and universally accessible. Snappt and Incode users can now verify any document type – such as pay stubs, bank statements, IDs, or passports – with unprecedented accuracy and speed, which increases safety for the property management sector and reduces the high cost of bad debt attributed to applicant fraud.

"We're excited to integrate Incode's ID verification technology within our document fraud detection platform to bring enhanced value and capabilities to our clients," said Kyle Nelson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Snappt. "With fraud and malicious activity on the rise, it's crucial that property managers are equipped with best-in-class technology to verify applicants and keep their assets secure with streamlined workflows for maximum efficiency. We were impressed by Incode's agility, accuracy, coverage, and ability to fit into our existing user experience."

This partnership will also pave the way for Incode to lead the identity revolution and combat fraudulent actors in the leasing and property management space. This integration will allow Incode users to experience the full benefits of Snappt's documentation verification service and enable Incode to provide critical solutions to the overall property management industry.

"Our combined efforts create a tremendous opportunity for Incode to break down barriers and disrupt new industries with our innovative ID verification solutions. We empowered a leading property management company to catch fraudulent tenant applications, leading them to realize 10x ROI in just four months," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. "Snappt and Incode's groundbreaking ideas and technology will revolutionize the way property managers and leasing companies verify renters' identities and combat fraudsters and malicious activity."

This news comes on the heels of Incode's recent partnership with Black Ink Tech, which introduced a powerful solution that creates a global, ubiquitous digital identity that is simple to validate and universally available.

To learn more about how Incode is powering a world of trust, please visit: https://incode.com/.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

Join the identity revolution at www.incode.com

About Snappt

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading Fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated Fintech companies in the world. www.snappt.com

