Incode CEO Ricardo Amper Joins Endeavor Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a pioneering identity verification and fraud detection company, has been inducted into the Endeavor network, a global nonprofit that supports high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging and underserved markets.

This honor underscores Amper's visionary leadership and Incode's impressive growth since its launch a decade ago, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the digital identity sector.

Incode's impact has been described by Endeavor as "reshaping the future of digital identity with its vision of 'One Identity Everywhere', empowering people to control their information while securely accessing services around the world."

With a valuation of $1.25 billion, Incode has achieved unicorn status and stands as a recognized global leader in identity verification.

Amper's recognition by Endeavor follows his inclusion in the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community of top technology executives and entrepreneurs.

These accolades highlight a remarkable year for Incode, reinforcing its leadership in identity verification, authentication, and fraud prevention, as well as its dedication to continuous innovation and growth.

"Incode's achievements this year reflect our commitment to pioneering technology that protects consumers and empowers businesses," said Amper.

In 2024, Incode also earned recognition from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for its top-ranking biometric solutions and was named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for identity verification technology. Both honors highlight Incode's technological excellence, marked by high accuracy and robust core solutions that set it apart in the marketplace. Today, Incode's solutions are adopted by a growing number of companies, governments, and organizations committed to securing their operations and transactions.

A key milestone this year was Incode's acquisition of MetaMap, a San Francisco-based startup specializing in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions. This acquisition expanded Incode's suite of digital KYC tools, empowering small and mid-sized businesses with seamless, easy-to-implement verification solutions.

MetaMap's services —including onboarding automation, payment validation, customer eligibility checks, and data integration (from biometrics to bank verification)— equip Incode with enhanced capabilities to help clients meet regulatory requirements and reduce risk.

"With MetaMap now part of our team, we're offering more adaptable KYC solutions, backed by industry-leading recognition," added Amper, highlighting Incode's expanded, comprehensive solutions for a broad range of clients.

Looking ahead, Incode remains focused on delivering state-of-the-art identity solutions to meet evolving client needs, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and integrity in 2025 and beyond.

About Incode

Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication that is reinventing how humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest businesses with a highly secure and pleasant AI-based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to generate trust and democratize access, Incode works with a number of the world's largest banks, fintech's, hotels, governments, and markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

