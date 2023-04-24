Incode Continues to Lead ID Revolution with Two 2023 Global InfoSec Award Wins

Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes Incode as winner in two categories: Most Comprehensive Biometrics and Next Gen Identity Verification

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has recognized Incode as a winner in both the Most Comprehensive Biometrics category and Next Gen Identity Verification category in the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2023. These prestigious global awards recognize innovators from any company stage with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries.

Incode Technologies is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies through a highly secure AI-based experience. Incode offers an end-to-end, fully automated orchestration platform that enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

"We are proud to be receiving this recognition as a next generation leader in identity verification using biometrics," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. "This accomplishment further highlights Incode's drive to change the future of identity with a privacy-preserving trust layer that uniquely balances privacy, security and performance while providing businesses the opportunity to increase revenue and onboard more customers."

Incode's mission is to democratize access to resources and critical services. The company envisions a future of frictionless, highly secure and privacy-minded relationships that democratize access and scale to never-before-seen levels. Today's barriers of clunky identity experiences, privacy gaps, vulnerability-laden technologies, and higher costs will cease to exist once trust is marginalized with Incode's revolutionary innovation in biometric authentication and identity verification.

"Incode embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners" said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach."

This announcement comes just after Incode's recent appointment of Domingo Guerra as Executive Vice President of Trust, positioning the company under bold, transformative and forward-thinking leadership for success.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

