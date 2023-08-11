Incode Omni Earns Kantara Initiative Trust Mark for Identity Assurance

Incode

11 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced it has secured the Kantara Initiative Trust Mark.

Kantara Initiative, Inc. is an international, non-profit association that assesses identity services for conformance with NIST 800-63-3 standards. Incode successfully completed the rigorous compliance process for its flagship identity solution, Incode Omni, which provides digital experiences for authentication, onboarding and ID verification, on a revolutionary AI-driven integrated identity platform. Kantara's Trust Mark proves that Incode Omni meets digital identity management recommendations set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and underscores Incode's mission to reimagine the relationships between customers and the organizations that serve them.

"We are proud to earn the Kantara Initiative's trust for Incode Omni's full compliance with NIST 800-63-3. Kantara's Trust Mark underscores Incode's unwavering commitment to reimagining societal trust and empowering individuals to have exclusive ownership of their identities," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. "IAL2 compliance affirms Incode's dedication to providing solutions that put people first, foster equitable access and 'Power a World of Trust'."

Incode serves the financial services, gaming, hospitality, government and entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. The Kantara Trust Mark sets Incode apart from its competitors; IAL2 validates Incode's fully in-house, autonomous solutions that raise the standard for personal data protection.

The certification builds on Incode's existing NIST recognition. Incode was the first company in the world to achieve iBeta conformance for passive liveness according to NIST's qualification criteria for passive liveness, and Incode's proprietary facial recognition technology is top ranked by NIST for speed and accuracy.

About Incode
Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

