Incode recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle for Digital Identity

Incode Named Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle report for Identity Verification

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc. , a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023.[1]

Gartner produces 95 standard Hype Cycles annually covering diverse domains, assisting organizations in monitoring the development and prospects of new technologies.[2] The Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023, emphasizes innovations that facilitate secure and trusted digital interactions among people, machines, and assets based on digital representations of their physical and virtual identities, according to the report published on July 26.

Gartner writes: "Identity verification can be a key enabler of remote employee or customer interactions, where a high level of assurance in the claimed identity is needed for fraud prevention or compliance purposes. These use cases can include onboarding or account creation, account recovery scenarios, or elevated trust during a high-risk activity, such as a large funds transfer. This can be an alternative to using an orthodox, credential-based authentication method for such events."

Incode has been rapidly expanding its global business. By utilizing its fully-in house developed machine learning algorithms conformant to NIST 800-63-3 standards, Incode offers 30+ services including Identity Verification, Capture, Consent, Non-repudiation, Capture, Risk Control, Business Verification, Authentication, Identity Database, Platform, and Analytics for onboarding and authentication use cases across every major vertical.

With its growth potential widely recognized in the global market, Incode has realized record-breaking expansion of alliances and use cases, innovative product advancements, and industry accolades.

Incode's CEO and Founder Ricardo Amper said, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity. We believe this recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative biometric identity solutions that enable secure and seamless digital interactions. We remain dedicated to helping enterprises of all sizes revolutionize their identity systems to reimagine societal trust."

Amper continued: "Amidst the growing use of identities across organizational boundaries, it is essential to incorporate all identity signals at every stage of the user journey. Incode believes by harnessing the power of AI and biometrics for automation and orchestration, we offer an all-encompassing Incode Identity Ecosystem with advanced analytics and versatile dashboard capabilities tailored to numerous industries, catering to every verification and authentication use case."

Incode will also attend 2023 TASSCC Annual Conference at the Omni Dallas Hotel, which takes place August 6th to August 9th in Dallas, Texas.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" vision is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

