Incode Technologies and Carahsoft Partner to Provide World Class Identity Verification Solutions to the Public Sector

Powerful Identity Verification and Authentication Solutions Now Available to Public Sector Agencies Through Carahsoft's Contract Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., the leading identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Incode Technologies' Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's industry-leading identity verification solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to expand access and simplify procurement for agencies who wish to leverage Incode's solutions to enhance transparency, accessibility and efficiency," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. "This agreement will broaden access to our omnichannel biometric identity solutions through Carahsoft's vast network of contract vehicles to help eliminate identity fraud and improve equitable services access within the Public Sector."

Incode's identification and authentication technology is an instantaneous, privacy centric identity verification solution designed for all demographics. It protects constituent data, safely manages remote identities at scale and ensures that all constituents can connect to the services they need.

The Incode Omni platform offers remote identity verification and risk assessment during user onboarding, and authentication after onboarding through three core capabilities:

Document authentication: Incode recognizes and classifies ID documents and performs tests to confirm authenticity.

Incode recognizes and classifies ID documents and performs tests to confirm authenticity. Passive liveness: Incode offers the first NIST-certified passive liveness in the world, which requires no user effort (i.e., no need to blink, move, connect dots, etc.).

Incode offers the first NIST-certified passive liveness in the world, which requires no user effort (i.e., no need to blink, move, connect dots, etc.). Facial recognition: As evaluated by NIST ( June 2022 , 1:1 Face Recognition Vendor Test report), Incode offers the best combination of facial recognition speed and accuracy for enterprise-grade solutions.

Incode Omni's design emphasizes privacy, security and compliance while maintaining a frictionless user experience. Not only does Incode Omni provide enterprise-level scalability and real-time results, its accuracy is verified by NIST. By utlitizing machine learning and artificial intelligence, Incode's technology operates on the edge without requiring humans in the loop.

"This new partnership with Incode aids our Government customers by quickly delivering identity verification solutions and ultimately facilitating public trust through ensuring the secure management of data," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. "Here at Carahsoft, we commit to leveraging our sales and marketing teams and our reseller partnerships to further the Public Sector fight against fraud and are honored to play a role in keeping Government resources safe and accessible through these vital solutions."

Incode's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Incode team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected].

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Incode

Incode is the next generation platform for identity verification and authentication, which is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies, with a highly secure and enjoyable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to build trust and democratize access, Incode works with several of the world's largest banks, fintech, hotels, governments, and markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America. https://incode.com/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Incode

[email protected]

Mary Lange

Carahsoft

703-230-7434

[email protected]

SOURCE Incode