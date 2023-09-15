Incode Technologies and MaxBet Transform Player Onboarding with AI Identity Verification

News provided by

Incode

15 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BARCELONA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., the global leader in next-generation identity solutions, today announced a game-changing partnership with MaxBet, a premier gambling operator with a strong presence in Eastern Europe.

This strategic alliance integrates Incode's AI-powered onboarding technology into MaxBet's multi-platform offerings, including both physical and online gambling services accessible via web browsers or MaxBet's native app. Incode's state-of-the-art, AI-powered Passive Liveness Detection technology offers a frictionless user experience by verifying in mere seconds that a real person is interacting with the platform, all without requiring any additional actions or movements from the user. This industry first innovation helps eliminate identity fraud and age verification concerns, while boosting customer satisfaction.

Further enhancing user trust, the system swiftly and accurately verifies over 4,600 different types of documents, a feat achieved in just a few more seconds. This extensive coverage and speed not only facilitates user base growth but also significantly improves security around age verification, KYC, and fraud prevention.

By utilising cutting-edge machine learning, the system can identify even subtle indicators of document forgery, surpassing the capabilities of human scrutiny.

These advancements further MaxBet's ongoing efforts to streamline operational efficiency and customer onboarding, while meeting Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance standards. The integration will expedite the customer onboarding process, widen document coverage, and improve the overall user experience, which is expected to positively impact conversion rates.

In a move that sets new industry standards, MaxBet becomes the first gambling operator in Eastern Europe to leverage Incode's state-of-the-art onboarding solutions, which are designed to streamline the often laborious manual review process for IDs. This will allow MaxBet to optimise operational efficiency and reallocate valuable resources.

"Working with one of Eastern Europe's leading operators is a proud moment for the business. Incode's biometric, Integrated Identity platform allows MaxBet to manage user identity journeys from onboarding and verification to orchestration and analytics all within a single platform", stated Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode Technologies. "MaxBet will revolutionise its customer experience, document coverage, and conversion rates with industry-first passive liveness detection."

Ninoslav Lazarević, Online Director at MaxBet, echoed the sentiment: "The integration of Incode's transformative technology significantly raises the bar for identity verification processes within the gambling industry, not just in Serbia but throughout the Balkans."

By coupling Incode's unparalleled identity verification technology with MaxBet's extensive market reach, this partnership creates a significant impact, setting a new precedent for identity verification in the region's gaming sector.

To learn more about how Incode is powering a world of trust, please visit: https://incode.com/.

About Incode  
Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.   

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.   

Join the identity revolution at www.incode.com 

Contact:
Katherine Benfield
Lumina Communications for Incode
[email protected]

SOURCE Incode

