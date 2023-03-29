Incode Technologies Appoints Industry Trailblazer Domingo Guerra as Executive Vice President of Trust

Symantec alum joins Incode to revolutionize the digital identity verification industry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, has appointed Domingo Guerra as Executive Vice President of Trust. In this role, Guerra will oversee and manage the trust and credibility of Incode and its entire portfolio of biometric and identity solutions. His team is comprised of Security, Compliance, Legal, and Marketing.

Domingo Guerra, Executive Vice President of Trust, Incode

Guerra was previously an advisor to Incode and has been instrumental in expanding the company's trust profile. His appointment follows a slew of new alliances, product advancements, and customer use cases, which have earned top industry accolades for the company and its technology. A coveted investor, advisor and board member, Guerra comes to Incode with a strong track record of success with company exits, market valuation increases, and key executive positions at Symantec, which acquired Guerra's firm Appthority in 2018.

"Incode is scaling quickly and breaking new ground to meet the demands of today's enterprises that require secure, compliant, fast methods to verify IDs while guaranteeing the highest levels of trust," said Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. "Guerra brings to Incode unparalleled expertise and market visibility, a deep passion for cybersecurity and data privacy, and a track record of innovation that will help Incode raise the bar for trust in the online world. We are thrilled to have him join our team during this period of hyper-growth."

Guerra founded Appthority, a mobile security leader in the Mobile Threat Defense space, acquired by Symantec. At Symantec, he led the integration efforts of Appthority's team, technology, and customers into Symantec's Modern OS Security business unit, and scaled Appthority's mobile app security protection onto millions of devices across the enterprise and consumer use cases. Guerra went on to hold key leadership positions with Broadcom through its Symantec acquisition. At Broadcom, Guerra led the go-to-market strategy for the entire Symantec Endpoint security portfolio.

"Incode's platform is revolutionizing the way enterprises verify and authenticate customers and employees," said Domingo Guerra. "I'm excited to work with Ricardo Amper and the Incode team to further advance privacy and trust in the digital world."

Guerra is a Board Member at Kryptos, which develops AI software that obtains probability on data loss and generates policies of use. He is an early investor in Hackmetrix, which helps LATAM tech companies improve their security posture and achieve certifications like ISO27001 and comply with industry regulations like PCI. Guerra is also an Advisor to SafeRoom, a secure enterprise messaging platform that combines end-to-end encryption, data control and ease of use.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust.

