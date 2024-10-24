Incode Technologies Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

Incode Technologies has been recognized as a Leader, earning the top position for Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode, a top provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, recognized among 11 evaluated vendors. We believe this recognition highlights Incode's technological capabilities, particularly in fraud detection and innovation, which are increasingly critical as threats like deepfakes continue to rise.

Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode, said: "We're incredibly honored to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We feel this recognition reflects our technological capabilities and our strong partnerships with clients. As the threat landscape evolves, especially with the rise of deepfakes, our proprietary technology ensures our clients are always prepared to meet these challenges head-on, delivering the highest levels of accuracy".

Driving Client Success Through Ease of Use and Innovation

With tools like Workflows no-code orchestration, we focus on enabling rapid deployment of customized identity verification processes. This allows clients to quickly integrate Incode's solutions into their operations, enhancing both flexibility and efficiency.

Incode's approach goes beyond technology, focusing on true partnership. Incode's client success team works closely with each customer to fine-tune the platform, ensuring that rules, configurations, and setups align with the unique needs of every industry, flow, and use case. This hands-on approach, combined with SLAs tied directly to performance outcomes, ensures maximum value and success for each client.

A Relentless Focus on Innovation

Incode's platform is built entirely in-house. This foundation allows Incode to maintain complete control over every aspect of its fraud lab, from liveness detection and document verification to facial recognition, OCR, and injection protection, with over 200 checks embedded into its solution. With a focus on new attack vectors—especially those driven by generative AI—Incode continues to push innovation. The company's age-estimation tool, praised by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), not only improves accuracy by catching fake IDs, but also addresses new use cases for protecting vulnerable populations.

Additionally, the company has responded to a rising number of fraud attempts during critical workforce interactions such as MFA enrollment, password resets, and help desk verifications. This led to the development of the Workforce product, built to secure these high-risk interactions and designed to work seamlessly with Identity and Access Management (IAM) partners.

Key Features of Incode's IDV Solution:

Ease of Use: Incode's Workflows no-code orchestration tool allows businesses to easily configure and deploy custom identity verification processes, driving immediate value.

Client-Centric Partnerships: Incode works closely with its clients, pushing for maximum performance and value through close collaboration and tailored solutions.

Continuous Innovation: Incode consistently enhances core features, such as deepfake detection and fraud prevention, while introducing new technologies like its NIST-acclaimed age-estimation tool. A unique feature is Incode's biometric connections with government sources, particularly in the U.S.

Commitment to Performance: Incode's pricing model aligns incentives with client success, linking SLAs to key performance metrics such as fraud reduction and user conversion, ensuring clients are set up for long-term success.

Looking to the Future: Continued Innovation and Expansion

Incode's roadmap is full of enhancements designed to further empower businesses with industry-leading identity verification technologies. Upcoming developments include advanced injection attack detection, workforce-specific IDV features, and more robust fraud detection mechanisms, all designed to stay ahead of the evolving identity landscape.

"We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in identity verification," Amper added. "Our focus on five key pillars drives the highest value for our clients: proprietary technology giving us end-to-end control over fraud vectors, identity network that's integrated with biometric government sources for unmatched accuracy, deep enterprise partnerships, advanced orchestration capabilities, and a world-class team. We will continue building on this foundation to create even more value for our customers."

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, Akif Khan, James Hoover, Nayara Sangiorgio, 21 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

About Incode

Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication that is reinventing how humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest businesses with a highly secure and pleasant AI-based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to generate trust and democratize access, Incode works with a number of the world's largest banks, fintech's, hotels, governments, and markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

