Incode Technologies Recognized as #1 Technology for Age Estimation and Verification in Study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Announced as a leading solution for age estimation and verification at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode , leader in identity verification technology, has been recognized as the top global solution for age estimation and verification in a study conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This recognition was announced at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit.

Age estimation involves accurately predicting a user's age based on a picture, and is crucial for applications like protecting minors from online risks and ensuring compliance with age-restricted goods and services.

The NIST study, part of the Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE)*, rigorously tested various age estimation and verification algorithms from leading international companies. This evaluation assessed the effectiveness of AI-driven facial biometric technologies, which can be challenging due to variations in lighting, facial expressions, and demographic factors.

Incode's age estimation technology demonstrated the highest performance metrics in crucial categories:

Unmatched Accuracy: Incode's algorithms achieved the lowest mean absolute error (MAE) rates across multiple datasets, specifically for individuals of age group between 6-17 years old. Incode performed exceptionally well in both 'mugshot' and 'application' image categories, demonstrating the robustness and adaptability of its AI solutions across different scenarios.

Incode's algorithms achieved the lowest mean absolute error (MAE) rates across multiple datasets, specifically for individuals of age group between 6-17 years old. Incode performed exceptionally well in both 'mugshot' and 'application' image categories, demonstrating the robustness and adaptability of its AI solutions across different scenarios. Demographic Fairness: Incode's technology delivers unbiased age estimation across diverse demographic groups. The algorithms showed consistent performance regardless of gender and ethnicity, ensuring reliable and fair results for global applications.

Incode's technology delivers unbiased age estimation across diverse demographic groups. The algorithms showed consistent performance regardless of gender and ethnicity, ensuring reliable and fair results for global applications. Robustness in Real-World Conditions: Incode's solutions maintained high accuracy even under varied image quality conditions. The NIST report highlighted Incode's consistent performance across different types of images, including those with lower quality such as border crossing photos, showcasing the resilience of its AI algorithms.

Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode, stated: "Age estimation involves improving the way businesses interact with their users, and more importantly, keeping individuals safe online. This recognition from NIST not only reaffirms our leading position in the age verification market but also reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our technology ensures that businesses can protect young users and comply with regulatory requirements without sacrificing user convenience and privacy."

Incode's AI-driven age verification solution offers a user-friendly experience, designed to be frictionless and intuitive – reducing user error, minimizing drop-off rates, and maximizing completion to help businesses retain and acquire more customers. It can be easily customized to fit different use cases across various jurisdictions and industries, with three easy methods to verify a user's age:

Facial Age Estimation: Quickly estimates age using a live selfie, delivering results in seconds. This method, which was rigorously tested and validated by NIST, underpins Incode's top ranking in age estimation accuracy.

Quickly estimates age using a live selfie, delivering results in seconds. This method, which was rigorously tested and validated by NIST, underpins Incode's top ranking in age estimation accuracy. Document Verification: Verifies age through an ID document and a live selfie, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Incode can also apply age estimation on the user's photo to ensure the age matches the date of birth on the document.

Verifies age through an ID document and a live selfie, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Incode can also apply age estimation on the user's photo to ensure the age matches the date of birth on the document. Database Verification: Compares user information against official databases, such as credit bureaus and telcos, without requiring the user to present an ID document. Age estimation can also be applied to the user's photo to verify consistency with the age retrieved from the database.

Incode Technologies continues to innovate in the identity verification space, providing solutions that support a variety of industries, including financial services, online entertainment, social networks, and e-commerce. With over $220 million raised from notable investors like General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode is poised for further expansion and impact.

For more details, please visit www.incode.com/use-cases/age-verification .

* FATE is a comprehensive evaluation program that benchmarks the performance of facial recognition and analysis technologies, providing an impartial assessment of their accuracy and reliability.

About Incode

Incode offers an end-to-end identity verification and authentication platform, helping its clients distinguish good users from fraudulent ones, effortlessly. Incode ensures customers' security and compliance goals are met, so they can focus on their growth objectives. Incode's fully automated, AI-first platform is built for low friction of genuine users, coupled with instant verification and re-engagement tools that drive conversions. Its multi-layer identity platform combines proprietary AI technology, deterministic identity checks, and advanced deepfake detection to combat the most sophisticated fraud.

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's vision to "power a world of trust" is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to connect businesses with high-quality, low-risk customers.

Schedule a demo at www.incode.com/schedule-demo

SOURCE Incode Technologies