Incode Welcomes John Somorjai to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies, the leading provider of identity verification, has announced the appointment of John Somorjai to its Board of Directors.

With a renowned career spanning over two decades in corporate development and venture investments, John brings experience and strategic insight that will further drive Incode's growth and innovation in the digital identity verification space.

John Somorjai, newly appointed to Incode’s Board of Directors, brings extensive corporate development and acquisitions expertise to drive growth and innovation in digital identity verification.

John Somorjai is recognized for his role as Chief Corporate Development and Investments Officer at Salesforce. He has played a crucial role in driving the company's acquisition strategy and growth through investments in innovative technologies.

"John's deep expertise in scaling innovative technology companies through strategic investments and partnerships makes him an invaluable addition to our Board," said Ricardo Amper, Founder & CEO of Incode. "His track record in driving transformative growth aligns perfectly with Incode's mission to power a world of trust."

John expressed his enthusiasm about joining Incode's Board, stating, "Incode is at the forefront of redefining digital identity verification, and I am excited to contribute to its journey. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to explore new growth opportunities and expand Incode's impact globally."

Incode has been growing exponentially, servicing most of the biggest banking, retail, healthcare and government organizations, with the most sophisticated identity platform in the world. The appointment of John Somorjai to the Board signifies a significant milestone in the company's ongoing dedication to innovation and leadership in the industry.

SOURCE Incode