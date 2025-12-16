INCOG BioPharma Announces $200 Million Expansion, Growing the Team to Nearly 1,000 Employees

"The continued demand from our global biopharma partners and our team's ability to deliver create the opportunity for this next level of investment and expansion," said Cory Lewis, CEO of INCOG BioPharma. "Committing another $200 million and employing nearly 1,000 team members by 2030 underscores our dedication to continue providing world-class, flexible manufacturing capacity while creating generational opportunities for the talented workforce here in central Indiana. This is a vote of confidence in our team, our quality, and our future."

The accelerated investment is made possible by incentives offered by the State of Indiana.

"INCOG BioPharma's expansion is yet another example of Indiana leading in life sciences and advanced manufacturing. This major investment further positions us as one of the nation's top hubs for innovative drug development and will bring hundreds of new, high-paying jobs to our state. I'm proud to see companies like INCOG choose Indiana as the place to grow," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

The expansion is scheduled to begin in early 2026, establishing the 21‑acre campus as a premier global manufacturing hub for injectable biopharmaceuticals, with approximately 300,000 square feet of purpose‑built space.

This investment also reinforces the long-standing partnership between INCOG BioPharma and the City of Fishers, anchoring the company's growth in the region.

"In 2020, we committed to doubling down to make Fishers a life science hub. INCOG believed in our vision, and as they bring their third expansion to Fishers, we have delivered promises made to our community. Fishers is leading the state as an ideal home for life science firms, with more than $1 billion in investment committed across life science firms who call our city home," said Scott Fadness, Mayor of Fishers. "This massive new investment and the commitment to nearly 1,000 high-paying jobs will have a transformative impact on our community's economic landscape for decades to come. We are proud to support their mission to bring critical therapies to the world."

The funding will support substantial new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing infrastructure, further enhancing INCOG's capabilities, which include sterile fill/finish of injectable drug product, as well as automated inspection, device assembly, labeling, serialization, and final packaging. These enhancements will enable the facility to produce up to 480 million units per year, enabling the company to serve a greater share of the growing global market for injectable drug products.

Beyond the capital investment, INCOG has been named one of Indiana's Best Places to Work for four consecutive years by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and is focused on fostering a culture where talent can thrive. The jobs created will be positions that demand skill, expertise, and a passion for making a difference, and will span critical functions including operations, engineering, quality, and administration.

About INCOG BioPharma Services

INCOG BioPharma is a fill/finish CDMO providing end-to-end solutions for clinical through commercial phase sterile injectable drug products for the global biopharmaceutical market. Our facility is FDA-approved and Annex 1-compliant and uses the latest technology to provide tailored manufacturing solutions. We specialize in filling high-value molecules into syringes, vials, and cartridges, and offer device assembly (including syringe accessorizing, needle safety devices, and autoinjectors), final packaging solutions, and in-house analytics.

