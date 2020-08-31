Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms Enlists Spokesanimals to Challenge People to Eat Plant-Based Ahead of Labor Day Cookouts

Some of Instagram's most beloved animal influencers including @SammiTheChicken, @Prissy_Pig and @BuckleyTheHighlandCow are endorsing Incogmeato as the brand they can finally get behind. This week the spokes-animals are going undercover in Incogmeato's signature bowler hat, monocle and mustaches to encourage customers to face their fear and try Incogmeato's delicious plant-based proteins that look, cook and taste just like meat.

"We're challenging people to try plant-based and see how delicious Incogmeato really is," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "And who better to convince skeptics than animal influencers? It's brings Incogmeato characters to life – and gets Incogmeato on the plates of skeptics in a really unique way."

Incogmeato Product Giveaway

Starting today, just in time for the lead up to Labor Day and end-of-summer barbecues, the disguised animals will appear throughout social media and pose a simple question - what are you waiting for, afraid you might like it? Incogmeato is giving away thousands of free product coupons to those who accept the challenge.

To receive a free product, starting today through Friday customers can visit the spokes-animals Instagram feeds to find the giveaway link or click here. Then, sign up or login to Kellogg's Family Rewards and they'll be shipped a coupon for any Incogmeato product in-store, available while supplies lasts.

Don't Be The Last To Get A First Taste

Incogmeato plant-based Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage are located in the fresh meat case and Chik'n Nuggets can be found in the frozen chicken section.

Incogmeato Burger Patties – Incogmeato Burger Patties sizzle, sear and taste just like beef and feature a marbleized appearance that closely resembles meat. They're an excellent source of protein with 21 grams of protein per serving. Find them in the fresh meat case at retailers nationwide.

Incogmeato Original Bratwurst – The Original Bratwurst sizzles, snaps and tastes just like real meat and is a must-have for backyard barbecues or tailgating. Includes 14 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Find them in the fresh meat case at retailers nationwide.

Incogmeato Italian Sausage – Whether you grill it or fry it in a pan, these zesty, savory Italian Sausages are delicious on their own or as a plant-based option to add to your favorite recipes. Packed with 14 grams of protein per serving. Find them in the fresh meat case at retailers nationwide.

Incogmeato Chik'n Nuggets – Incogmeato Chik'n Nuggets are tender, juicy and breaded to perfection so kids (and parents!) will never know the difference. Each serving includes 12 grams of protein. Find them in the frozen chicken section at retailers nationwide.

Find Incogmeato now at retailers nationwide including Weis, Price Chopper, Gelson's, HyVee, Tops and Wegman's and select Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Stater Bros., Ingles and Walmart.

To learn more about Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®, visit Incogmeato.com or follow the brand on social media @IncogmeatoUS on Instagram and Facebook, and @Incogmeato on Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.



1 Source: Kellogg Plant Protein DL (2020); The Cambridge Group

SOURCE Kellogg Company

