Incogmeato™ By MorningStar Farms® Introduces Plant-Based Chik'n Tenders That Look, Cook, Taste And Tear Just Like The Real Thing

With each bite, Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders capture the feel of tear-apart chicken tenders thanks to a finely-honed technology that creates fibers to mimic the texture of real chicken. The result is a crispy, juicy, pull-apart tender that delivers the taste, texture and aroma flexitarians are looking for. Compared to real chicken, Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders contain more grams of protein per serving and 27% less fat. They're made with non-GMO soy and contain no artificial flavors.

"Our new Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders are a game changing experience for the flexitarian chicken-loving consumer who wants to try plant-based but isn't finding an option that stacks up to the real thing," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "Chik'n is a huge opportunity to recruit flexitarian eaters to the meatless category; we know plant-based chik'n household penetration is just north of 5%, leaving a huge upside worth over $200+M."2

Incogmeato is challenging chicken lovers to give these delicious and dippable Chik'n Tenders a taste. The two varieties are available in grocery stores nationwide at select Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, Wegmans, Southeastern Grocers stores. Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders with premium, crispy homestyle breading are also available to Foodservice operators across the country through broadline distributors – meeting the strong consumer demand for plant-based options in restaurants.

To learn more about Incogmeato, visit Incogmeato.com. Follow @IncogmeatoUS on Facebook and Instagram and @Incogmeato on Twitter for all the latest plant-based updates.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods.

