Incogmeato™ By MorningStar Farms® Introduces Plant-Based Chik'n Tenders That Look, Cook, Taste And Tear Just Like The Real Thing

The Breakthrough Product Uses Finely-Honed Plant-Based Tear Technology to Replicate the Texture of Real Chicken

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®, the leader in plant-based poultry, knows America loves chicken tenders and now they're unveiling new plant-based Chik'n Tenders worthy of chicken lovers everywhere.1 Hitting shelves this month in Original and Sweet BBQ flavors, the new Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders are indistinguishable from its animal protein counterpart – with a signature "just-like-meat" tear you have to see to believe.

New Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders look, cook, taste and tear like real meat.
New Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders are available this month at retailers nationwide.
With each bite, Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders capture the feel of tear-apart chicken tenders thanks to a finely-honed technology that creates fibers to mimic the texture of real chicken. The result is a crispy, juicy, pull-apart tender that delivers the taste, texture and aroma flexitarians are looking for. Compared to real chicken, Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders contain more grams of protein per serving and 27% less fat. They're made with non-GMO soy and contain no artificial flavors.

"Our new Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders are a game changing experience for the flexitarian chicken-loving consumer who wants to try plant-based but isn't finding an option that stacks up to the real thing," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "Chik'n is a huge opportunity to recruit flexitarian eaters to the meatless category; we know plant-based chik'n household penetration is just north of 5%, leaving a huge upside worth over $200+M."2

Incogmeato is challenging chicken lovers to give these delicious and dippable Chik'n Tenders a taste. The two varieties are available in grocery stores nationwide at select Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, Wegmans, Southeastern Grocers stores. Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders with premium, crispy homestyle breading are also available to Foodservice operators across the country through broadline distributors – meeting the strong consumer demand for plant-based options in restaurants.

To learn more about Incogmeato, visit Incogmeato.com. Follow @IncogmeatoUS on Facebook and Instagram and @Incogmeato on Twitter for all the latest plant-based updates.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

