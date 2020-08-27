Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® Launches National Giveaway and Partners with Postmates to Bring a One-Bite Challenge to the Doorsteps of Plant-Based Skeptics

Sixty percent of Americans want to eat more plant-based 2 but hesitate due to fears it won't taste as good as meat. Incogmeato™ is here to reassure flexitarians that its line of plant-based burgers, brats, sausage and chik'n nuggets look, cook and taste just like the real thing. To make overcoming first bite fears easy, Incogmeato™ is launching a national giveaway on Twitter and partnering with Postmates to bring bite-sized samples right to peoples' doors.

Postmates Partnership

In-store sampling is all but gone, making it difficult for people to try before they buy. To solve this, Incogmeato™ is partnering exclusively with Postmates, a leader in enabling anyone to get nearly anything on-demand, to make taking that first bite easy by bringing free one-bite burgers straight to the doors of Dallas and Denver residents. Which leaves just one question, what are you waiting for Dallas and Denver? Afraid you might like it?

"Incogmeato™ is an exciting new plant-based brand that looks, cooks and tastes just like meat and is in stores now," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "We know people are curious about plant-based but may be nervous to try it for the first time, so we're partnering with Postmates to make overcoming those first bite fears easy with delicious bite-sized samples that are delivered right to their front doors for free."

For one day only on Aug. 27, Denver and Dallas residents within the on-demand delivery radius can get a bite-sized and fully cooked and dressed Incogmeato™ Burger brought right to their door by Postmates. To take up Incogmeato™ on their challenge, hungry diners can visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android and find the Incogmeato™ "store" and order their free slider. One free sample per order will be available while supplies last starting at 11 a.m. and includes free delivery. In addition to the meaty first bite of Incogmeato™, residents will also receive a coupon to purchase Incogmeato™ Burger Patties at local retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway and Albertson's.

"We are thrilled to partner with Incogmeato™ and take food sampling to the next level by delivering free sliders to customers' doors," said Dylan Abruscato, Senior Director of Brand Strategy at Postmates.

National Giveaway

For those outside of Denver and Dallas who also want to try their first bite, Incogmeato™ is hosting a one-day only product giveaway on Twitter , so that plant-based doubters nationwide can take their first bite of delicious Incogmeato™ Burgers. Simply visit the Incogmeato™ Twitter page and engage with their most recent tweet for the chance to win free product delivered directly to your door.

To learn more about Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®, visit Incogmeato.com or follow the brand on social media @IncogmeatoUS on Instagram and Facebook , and @Incogmeato on Twitter .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in enabling anyone to get nearly anything on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. A market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

