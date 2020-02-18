Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms® Plant-Based Meats Add Sizzle to Summer

Starting this March, people can find Incogmeato™ Burger Patties in the fresh meat case at retailers including select Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, Stater Bros., and Weis, Price Chopper and coming soon to foodservice nationwide.

The Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage are made with non-GMO soy and have 100% plant-based protein making them a must-have when that meat craving strikes. Take it from a cow with a bowler hat, mustache and monocle, Incogmeato™ is the most ingenious way to eat more plant-based protein, help the planet or just try something new. It's no secret Americans are embracing eating less meat, and the new Incogmeato™ line from the plant-based category leader for more than 40 years delivers on the brand mission to make meatless eating more accessible for everyone.

"Our great-tasting, ready-to-cook Incogmeato™ lineup offers the most meat-like experience yet. Our Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage are the first of many new plant-based foods coming this year from Incogmeato™ so that people who are looking to sneak more plants on their plate can do so deliciously," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company.

SUMMER GRILLING JUST GOT HOTTER

The Incogmeato™ lineup with complete protein will get even juicier just in time for summer:

Incogmeato™ Burger Patties — Hold the beef! These Burger Patties sizzle and sear just like meat and include 21 grams of 100% plant-based protein making them a go-to for when you're craving a burger. The patties are a good source of iron, vitamin B12 and an excellent source of protein. See nutrition information for total fat and saturated fat content.

Incogmeato™ Original Bratwurst — Toast the buns and grill the onions because Original Bratwurst is bringing the savory, satisfying taste of real pork, but without the pig.

Incogmeato™ Italian Sausage — The sizzle, snap, and spice of these Italian Sausages will have you calling your Nonna about Sunday night supper. Throw it on the grill, in the pan, or on a pizza, and this sausage will have you coming back for more.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

