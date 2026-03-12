Global mobility leader leverages device and location intelligence to protect drivers and riders while keeping experiences seamless

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incognia, the leader in cross-device risk intelligence, announced a new partnership with Cabify, the international techmobility platform, to further strengthen safety, identity verification, and account security for drivers and riders across its global operations. Cabify has been pioneering new mobility solutions in Spain and Latin América, with a current focus on 6 markets and 40 cities.

Incognia Partners with Cabify to Strengthen Transportation Safety for Improved City Living

The partnership reflects Cabify's safety-first approach to mobility, where technology plays a central role in protecting drivers and riders and preventing fraud. Incognia's advanced device and location intelligence helps Cabify reinforce platform security, while maintaining reliable, high-quality, and sustainable transportation experiences.

"Safety and security are at the center of everything we do at Cabify," said Javier Martínez Zaporta, Head of Fraud Prevention at Cabify. "Technology is at the service of safety and our innovation is always focused on elevating the standards of safety and quality for our customers and drivers. Incognia shares our focus on this mission, and is helping us more seamlessly detect sophisticated threats like fake rides and identity manipulation, so we can continue to raise the standards of quality and trust our drivers and customers expect."

According to data from the mobility platform itself, 79% of Cabify users use their mobility services because they offer additional security guarantees. To maintain these standards, as fraud attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect using traditional tools., Cabify selected Incognia to address these challenges using its layered risk signal approach that combines device fingerprinting, tamper detection, and precise device intelligence. Cabify is committed to continuing to invest in its prevention capabilities, while minimizing chargebacks and negative trips, without adding friction for legitimate drivers and riders.

"Trust and safety are foundational to the mobility experience," said Eduardo Pires, Director of Fraud Solutions at Incognia. "Our partnership with Cabify reflects a shared commitment to using innovation to protect drivers, riders, and cities by detecting complex fraud schemes with unmatched accuracy, while also preserving a seamless experience for legitimate users."

The partnership strengthens protection across several critical fraud vectors, including:

Advanced location spoofing detection: Identifies GPS spoofers, emulators, and instrumentation tools to block fake ride injections and protect trip integrity.

Identifies GPS spoofers, emulators, and instrumentation tools to block fake ride injections and protect trip integrity. Promo and coupon abuse prevention: Validates ride legitimacy to stop incentive exploitation and reduce financial losses.

Validates ride legitimacy to stop incentive exploitation and reduce financial losses. Ban evasion prevention: Accurately recognizes devices tied to previously blocked accounts to prevent repeat offenders from re-entering the platform under new identities.

Accurately recognizes devices tied to previously blocked accounts to prevent repeat offenders from re-entering the platform under new identities. Driver account sharing detection: Ensures the verified driver is behind the wheel by identifying unauthorized device usage and account renting.

This collaboration follows Incognia's recent announcement that it tripled year-over-year revenue and has become one of the largest global providers of mobile fraud prevention as enterprises accelerate their shift away from legacy fraud tools. Incognia supports over half of the world's largest food delivery and ride-hailing companies, delivering 0.0001% false positive rate and driving guaranteed ROI for its customers.

For more information, visit Incognia.com.

About Incognia

Incognia provides cross-device risk intelligence for companies that rely on trusted digital interactions. Its technology blends location behavior, device integrity, and behavioral analysis to create a risk signal that cannot be faked at scale and shows whether a user is trusted or risky. With real-time assessments and actionable data, Incognia helps organizations stop repeat and large-scale fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users.

About Cabify

Cabify is an Ibero-American mobility company that develops technology to transform cities into better living spaces and make them more sustainable, accessible, and humane. Operating in 6 countries and more than 40 cities, Cabify seeks to improve the way users, companies, and drivers connect in a safe, flexible, and quality way. Born in Madrid (Spain) in 2011, Cabify has been a pioneer in creating a new mobility in Latin America and Spain. It has more than 50 million registered users, 1.5 million driver partners, and more than 1,000 employees globally. In addition, it has always been committed to talent and integration with local communities, declaring 100% of its activity in each country in which it operates. In its commitment to cities, Cabify has taken on the most ambitious environmental sustainability goal in the sector worldwide: to be a zero-emissions company by 2030 globally. In 2018, it became the first company in its sector to be carbon neutral, and since then, it has and continues to offset all its emissions and those of the trips made on the app. For more information: www.cabify.com.

SOURCE Incognia