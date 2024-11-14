Incognia Partners with Grubhub to Enhance Platform Security and Improve Customer Experience

Leading Food Delivery Platform Sees Increase in Profitability and Decrease in Carry Costs With Incognia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incognia, the innovator of next-generation identity solutions, is announcing its partnership with Grubhub, a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. As part of the company's trust and safety initiative, Grubhub is leveraging Incognia's fraud prevention technology to increase security on the platform and provide a seamless experience for its community of customers and delivery partners. Initial testing shows the solution will make a substantial impact - Incognia has already been proven to increase order profitability and decrease care costs for Grubhub.

"At Grubhub, we aim to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone who uses our platform, and maintaining safety and security is key to that commitment," said Jared Horton, Senior Director of Logistics at Grubhub. "Our partnership with Incognia strengthens our ongoing efforts to enhance safety across the platform. Their expertise in keeping marketplaces secure makes them an ideal partner for addressing the unique and complex trust and safety challenges facing platforms like ours."

Food delivery in the U.S. is a $350 billion industry, with half of diners saying they've used at least one food delivery service within the last year. Users rely on delivery platforms to keep them safe and their accounts secure without compromising a seamless experience. Incognia leverages device fingerprinting, location analysis, and tamper detection features to prevent a variety of fraudulent actions impacting the operational efficiencies of food delivery companies today.

"We're thrilled to partner with Grubhub. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Incognia's mission to empower safe and seamless digital experiences," said André Ferraz, Co-founder and CEO at Incognia. "By combining Grubhub's expertise with our cutting-edge technology solutions, we're confident this partnership will set a new trust and safety standard for the food delivery industry."

Incognia is used by global companies across industries, including food delivery, ride-hailing, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and financial services. After securing $31 million in funding earlier this year from Bessemer Venture Partners, Incognia is dedicated to expanding its strategic partnerships and continuing to develop and enhance its robust fraud prevention offerings.

About Incognia

Incognia is the innovator of next-generation identity solutions that enable secure and seamless digital experiences. With its persistent device fingerprint solution, Incognia combines best-in-class device recognition signals, location analysis, and tamper detection features for frictionless user verification and fraud prevention. Incognia's customizable risk assessment and actionable insights empower companies in food delivery, ride-hailing, marketplace, and financial services to protect their reputation, retention, and revenue.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

