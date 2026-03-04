Incognia Partners with Upwork to Strengthen Trust and Integrity Across Its Work Marketplace

Incognia's Cross-Device and Location Intelligence Helps Upwork Reinforce Platform Safety While Preserving a Seamless User Experience.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incognia , the leader in cross-device risk intelligence, announced a new partnership with Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's human and AI-powered work marketplace, to enhance platform integrity and ensure a secure, trusted environment for its global community of clients and freelancers.

The partnership reflects Upwork's commitment to building the world's most trusted work marketplace. Incognia's cross-device risk platform combines apartment-level location precision, tamper detection, and device intelligence to give Upwork the signals it needs to strengthen platform safety, support compliance, and make confident, real-time decisions.

"For more than two decades, Upwork has invested in building a marketplace where businesses and independent professionals can work together with confidence," said Chris Horne, senior director, trust & safety investigations and intelligence at Upwork. "That means continuously strengthening the systems that protect platform integrity and support compliant, high-quality work. Our partnership with Incognia helps us do that more effectively at a global scale, while keeping the experience seamless for our community."

As technology has evolved, marketplaces require more durable signals to govern online and remote work. Incognia's technology helps Upwork connect digital identities to real-world behavior, strengthening how activity on the platform is understood and managed. As a result, Upwork can apply its policies more consistently while keeping day-to-day workflows uninterrupted for its customers.

"Trust is paramount in today's digital environment, and to ensure the safety of legitimate users, platforms need modern signals that reflect how users actually operate in the real world," said André Ferraz, CEO and co-founder of Incognia. "Our partnership with Upwork shows how leading marketplaces are adopting next-generation device and location intelligence to protect their ecosystems at scale, while providing seamless experiences for users."

This partnership comes on the heels of record growth for Incognia as enterprises move toward sophisticated, location-aware solutions for risk mitigation. To learn more about how Incognia's technology is helping global companies maintain platform integrity with unmatched accuracy, visit Incognia.com .

About Incognia

Incognia provides AI-powered cross-device risk intelligence for companies that rely on trusted digital interactions. Its technology blends location behavior, device integrity, and behavioral analysis to create a risk signal that cannot be faked at scale and shows whether a user is trusted or risky. With real-time assessments and actionable data, Incognia helps organizations stop repeat and large-scale fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users.

SOURCE Incognia