Incognia Secures $31MM to Meet Demand for Proactive Approach to Fraud Prevention

News provided by

Incognia

31 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Leader in location identity focuses on global expansion with Series B financing led by Bessemer Venture Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incognia, the innovator in location identity solutions, is announcing it has closed $31MM in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from FJ Labs and existing investors, including Point72, Prosus, and Valor Capital. The financing will support Incognia's continued development of cutting-edge digital identity signals, along with the company's presence in North America, Europe, and EMEA, as well as its expansion into new verticals, including consumer internet, financial services, and eCommerce.

"This funding from Bessemer is further recognition of our innovative approach, and their support of Incognia is particularly significant given Bessemer's expertise in the fraud prevention industry," said André Ferraz, co-founder and CEO of Incognia. "Bessemer has a strong track record of supporting game-changing SaaS solutions from companies like Twilio, Shopify, Toast, and Auth0, and we're thrilled to be listed among these trailblazers in tech. This financing will allow us to deepen our product capabilities to stay at the forefront of fraud prevention and meet the growing market demand for a transparent solution capable of solving complex identity challenges."

Incognia's cutting-edge technology combines device fingerprinting and exact location intelligence data into one flexible risk signal that can be customized for every stage of the user journey. Since Incognia's last funding in June 2022, the company has achieved remarkable success, including tripling revenue, realizing 200% net revenue retention, and converting 100% of trials. Incognia has delivered six times the return on investment to its clients while saving them millions of dollars per contract on average.

"Incognia is quickly emerging as a market leader addressing fraud across a variety of customer segments, which is critical in today's environment as fraudsters become increasingly sophisticated thanks to recent GenAI breakthroughs and the global proliferation of real-time payments," said Charles Birnbaum, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "After years of development, André and the Incognia team have unlocked the power of highly precise location awareness coupled with best-in-class device fingerprinting to generate fraud prevention signals, unlike any other vendor in the market. We've been following the company for some time and are truly impressed by the team's progress and customer impact, and we look forward to seeing them roll out their fraud prevention solutions globally."

Incognia's technology includes device tamper detection with advanced location spoofing prevention, tamper-proof location verification for user identification, and phishing-resistant and frictionless account security. Used individually or in combination, these features drive results, including an 80% reduction in account takeovers, a 51% reduction in fake account creation, and an 84% reduction in new user abandonment.

"While distinguishing between good and bad actors online will always be a challenge, we are focused on helping companies better address it with an identity signal that accurately recognizes users across devices with zero friction," added Ferraz.

Incognia has a dedicated team across four offices worldwide, including San Jose, CA; New York, NY; São Paulo, Brazil; and Recife, Brazil. The company empowers safe digital experiences for global consumer internet companies in the gig economy, marketplace, and financial services industries by combining unparalleled security, privacy, and convenience. For more information, visit https://www.incognia.com.

About Incognia
Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust. For more information, visit https://www.incognia.com/.

SOURCE Incognia

Also from this source

Incognia Releases New Insights on Promotion Abuse in Food Delivery

Today, Incognia, the innovator in location identity solutions, is announcing new insights on the problem and prevalence of promotion abuse in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.