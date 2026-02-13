Incognia to Host Webinars on Two of the Fastest-Growing Fraud Threats in 2026

Incognia will share how companies can address promo abuse and social engineering without sacrificing growth or user experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incognia , the leader in cross-device risk intelligence, announced it is hosting two webinars, focused on helping companies tackle two of the fastest-growing fraud threats facing digital platforms today: promotion abuse and social engineering–driven financial fraud.

With companies losing an estimated 8% of annual revenue to fraud—more than $500B globally—industries like fintech, marketplaces, and the gig economy are seeing rising losses from promo abuse, account takeover, mule accounts, and authorized fraud. Incognia's webinars will share real-world insights into how fraudsters exploit legacy solutions, and how leading platforms are adapting in 2026 without sacrificing growth or user experience.

Webinar: Fighting Promo Abuse—What's Working in 2026

February 18, 2026 | 12:00 PM EST

How fraudsters exploit promos, referrals, and loyalty programs—and what actually stops them without hurting legitimate users. Featuring Incognia customers Food Panda and JET . Registration link

Webinar: The Weakest Link—How Social Engineering Powers Modern Financial Fraud

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST

Why social engineering now drives account takeover, APP fraud, mule networks, and credit abuse—and why traditional controls keep failing. Registration link

Incognia recently announced it experienced record growth in 2025, as enterprises move toward sophisticated, location-aware solutions for user recognition. For more information about Incognia, visit www.incognia.com .

About Incognia

Incognia provides cross-device risk intelligence for companies that rely on trusted digital interactions. Its technology blends location behavior, device integrity, and behavioral analysis to create a risk signal that cannot be faked and shows whether a user is trusted or risky. With real-time assessments and actionable data, Incognia helps organizations stop repeat and large-scale fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users.

