Incognia Triples Revenue and Rises to a Global Leader in Fraud Prevention as Enterprises Shift Away From Legacy Tools

Growth comes amid rising fraud volumes and need for more sophisticated fraud prevention solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Incognia , the leader in cross-device user recognition, is announcing that it has tripled its year-over-year revenue and moved into the second-largest global provider in mobile fraud-prevention deployments. Measured by app download volume, Incognia has skyrocketed from the 7th leading global fraud prevention provider to the second global leader in just 18 months, overtaking established industry incumbents. In an era where device fingerprints can be easily reset and Generative AI can deepfake facial biometrics with ease, Incognia's momentum reflects a broader transition in how enterprises address fraud and fight rapidly evolving attack methods with an AI-resistant identity signal.

This year, U.S. companies lost an average of 9.8% of equivalent annual revenue to fraud - a 46% increase over the previous year, and 27% above the global average, according to a recent study. At the same time, the fraud-detection and prevention market is expanding quickly, with analysts projecting it will surpass $213.8 billion by 2033 as organizations look for more effective defenses against increasingly sophisticated threats.

"We are witnessing a fundamental displacement of legacy vendors because their technology was built for a different era," said André Ferraz, CEO and Co-Founder of Incognia. "The market has realized that you cannot fight modern fraud with digital-only signals that can be reset or replicated - most fraud prevention tools today live entirely in the digital layer, relying on signals that generative AI can now more easily fake. Organizations are shifting to Incognia because we've connected the digital and physical to create the only risk platform that cannot be spoofed at scale, while ensuring companies can recognize users across devices, stop repeat and large-scale fraud, and protect revenue without adding friction for legitimate customers."

In competitive evaluations against mobile fraud-prevention providers over the last year, Incognia reports maintaining a 100% win rate. The company attributes its growth to several business milestones, including:

170% Net Revenue Retention (NRR): Existing customers are expanding rapidly into new use cases.

Existing customers are expanding rapidly into new use cases. Operational Efficiency: Incognia achieved profitability while growing headcount by less than 20% and using under half of its Series B capital.

Incognia achieved profitability while growing headcount by less than 20% and using under half of its Series B capital. Faster Adoption: Sales cycles shortened by 32% as enterprises moved quickly to replace underperforming tools.

Incognia's AI-resistant identity signal is gaining significant momentum in industries where real-time trust is critical - including for ride-hailing and food delivery platforms. Incognia now secures over 50% of the top global gig economy players like Grubhub and Delivery Hero .

"We have solidified our leadership in the Gig Economy, but the demand is now expanding rapidly into financial services," added Ferraz. "We are seeing a surge in adoption among Neobanks and Fintechs, particularly in Real-Time Payments. These institutions are under immense pressure to stop scams and mule activity instantly, and they are finding that Incognia is the only platform that gives them the power to recognize users across devices with certainty."

Incognia supports global companies across mobility, marketplaces and finance, delivering a 99.999999% user recognition accuracy and driving an average 10X ROI for its customers. For more information, visit incognia.com .

About Incognia

Incognia provides cross-device user recognition for companies that rely on trusted digital interactions. Its technology blends location behavior, device integrity, and behavioral analysis to create a risk signal that cannot be faked and shows whether a user is trusted or risky. With real-time assessments and actionable data, Incognia helps organizations stop repeat and large-scale fraud while reducing friction for legitimate users.

SOURCE Incognia