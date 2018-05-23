Incognito and Analysys Mason announce industry-first research targeting digital transformation in home network

The white paper titled "Winning the Battle for Control and Differentiation in the Home Broadband Network with Operations Automation" explores the challenges facing CSPs in the highly competitive residential broadband market, and how direct fingertip access to automated operational processes for both customer care and home users improves the customer experience and delivers immediate value today. Leveraging CSP interviews in emerging and developed markets, the paper quantifies tangible operational efficiencies by introducing automation and digital engagement channels for customer care, home user self-care, and zero touch provisioning.

"CSPs are well equipped to identify and resolve technical issues in the core and access networks. When it comes to the home network, they lack the visibility and tools to address issues and incur significantly high costs with manual customer care processes. As many as 80% of calls to customer care are escalated to expensive technical and network operations staff, with many of these still resulting in truck rolls," said Anil Rao, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason. "While CSPs in emerging and developed markets are implementing large scale digital transformation projects over many years, this industry-first research quantifies the operational value of leveraging digital channels and zero touch provisioning today."

Research highlights include:

More than 70% of technical issues in the home network are related to home WiFi challenges, router problems, and device issues;

Up to 80% of calls to customer care for technical support are escalated to network operations, with almost a third of these escalations resulting in a truck roll;

By implementing digital channels today, CSPs can reduce as much as 30% of inbound technical support calls and shrink customer care call handle times by 25%;

CSPs can alleviate customer care escalations to expensive network operations staff by as much as 35% and enjoy a 25% reduction in truck rolls;

Zero touch provisioning can generate twice the savings of digital channels in some scenarios.

"As the home network becomes increasingly complex, service quality is impacted. This research highlights a key imperative for fixed-broadband service providers, signaling that they need to act quickly to deliver a better customer experience and enjoy operational savings of millions of dollars, or risk losing the battle for control of the home network," said Ann Hatchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Incognito. "Implementing solutions like the Incognito Digital Home Experience Solution can deliver the future's digital home network experience today, and create the foundation for holistic proactive digital care with new technologies like artificial intelligence."

