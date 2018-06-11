Incognito Cartel Raises the Bar With Second CD, Last Bus Stop, Releasing Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on their successful debut CD, Nashville based indie band Incognito Cartel is raising the bar with their sophomore album, Last Bus Stop. The full-length 10 song CD releases worldwide today, June 15, along with a CD release party tonight, 8:00 PM Central Time, at world-famous Bobby's Idle Hour in Nashville. This was preceded by a soft release on June 2 at the Barrel Festival in Coopertown, TN, where Incognito Cartel was a featured act for the second consecutive year.

Incognito Cartel (L to R): Terri Templeman (bass, vocals), Steve Rempis (guitar, vocals), Tom Templeman (guitar, vocals), Don Gaylord (keyboard, vocals) Incognito Cartel: Last Bus Stop CD cover

A preview of the first 4 songs can be viewed here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1e6l504lp4lqwcy/AADA_-azbnadfGB-9FPy1GK2a?dl=0

"Incognito Cartel's new album is a big growth step for the band," said Woodcraft Music spokesman Douglas MacCormac. "The sound is a bit more diversified and polished. Last Bus Stop definitely moves Incognito Cartel to a whole new level, both lyrically and musically. The familiar innocent pop songs are still there in songs like 'Message Hearts', 'Bright Tailed', and 'Kiss Me Once'; but the band expands into new territory with deeper and somewhat darker songs such as the title song 'Last Bus Stop', 'Lost Orchids', and 'Different Place.'"

Incognito Cartel is the brainchild of songwriters/guitarists Tom Templeman and Steve Rempis, who both desired to play in a band again after years of being indie songwriter/artists. They were quickly joined by Tom's wife, veteran bassist Terri Templeman, and mutual friend keyboardist/songwriter Don Gaylord, who is also the band's third songwriter. Currently playing drums is Matthew Burgess, after the band parted ways with drummer Neil Pond. A permanent replacement is being brought up to speed and will be announced at a later date.

All songs on the CD are written or co-written by Incognito Cartel's trio of writers. The sole outside writer, Randy Finchum, co-wrote the opening song, "Good To Go Again", with guitarist Steve Rempis. The band also wishes to acknowledge the following people for their efforts in this endeavor: Scott Neubert, producer; Kyle Hershman, engineer; photographers Christine Humphries and Stefano Armaroli; and Beverly Wall, who designed the Incognito Cartel logo on the front cover and on the CD itself. The final cover design was created by Christine Humphries, Steve Rempis, and Tom Templeman.

Incognito Cartel can be seen live in the following locations:

Friday, June 15, 8:00 pm (CD release party) at Bobby's Idle Hour, Nashville, TN

Sunday, June 17, 7:00 pm (unplugged). Commodore Grille, Nashville, TN

Sunday, July 8, 7:00 pm (unplugged). Commodore Grille, Nashville, TN

Saturday, July 28, 7:00 pm, Copper Vault, Springfield, TN

Additional dates are posted as they are confirmed at www.incognitocartel.com

Incognito Cartel's CD Last Bus Stop will be priced at $10.00 + $4.30 shipping, and will be available starting June 15 at the following sites.

www.incognitocartel.com

https://www.facebook.com/incognitocartel

https://incognitocartel.bandcamp.com/releases

CDBaby site TBA on June 15

FOR INQUIRIES / OR / ACCESS TO THE FULL CD FOR REVIEW / OR / TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW CONTACT: Woodcraft Music Tom Templeman, 195937@email4pr.com (615) 477-4401

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incognito-cartel-raises-the-bar-with-second-cd-last-bus-stop-releasing-today-300662343.html

SOURCE Woodcraft Music

Related Links

http://www.incognitocartel.com

